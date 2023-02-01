Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for February 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on February 1, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 1:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says your respect and status will increase in social and family environment. However, the time pacing is a bit slow but you will be able to get your work done. You may suffer losses in public welfare and charitable works. There may be some difficulty in your work due to some work, due to which the mood may be off. Do any paper class very thoughtfully. Keep your temper a little softer.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says improve old relationships. Contact with new people will also be established. Any plan or planning for a beautiful future of children can be successful. Acting with mind instead of heart, you will try to complete impossible tasks with ease today. Control your emotions. Otherwise all plans and planning may remain incomplete. Getting any unpleasant or inauspicious news can affect your performance. You can be busy in the field of work.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says being in the company of spiritual people will boost your confidence and morale. You will try to remove the wrong doings happening around you. Stay away from people of some negative activity. Those people can create obstacles and obstacles in your work. Control your speech and anger as this is the time to exercise restraint and patience. You may have to travel for business and work.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says at this time there is a need to take decisions with more seriousness and thinking. However, you will carry out your tasks with absolute seriousness and simplicity through your talent and competence. A few confused cases will be common for now. Listen to your mind instead of your heart. Although few people may create problems against you, they will not get success. Don't lose your composure if there is a conflict situation. One may face some difficulties and troubles in business.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says any family dispute can be resolved by someone's intervention. Just be restrained in your speech and speech. You can also engage in creative activities and activities. Good news can be received from somewhere. Be careful and prudent in financial matters. In that the opponent will want to harm you. Avoid inappropriate and double numbered tasks or you may get into trouble. Your hard work and effort will get proper result in business.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says although work is more, sweetness will be maintained in personal relationships. Most of your time will be spent entertaining with family and friends. You may also increase your interest in new tasks. Peace of mind will be maintained. There may be a situation of dispute regarding an old issue. Getting angry and impulsive can prove harmful. Avoid bad habits and associations.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be purchase of items related to family comforts. You can learn a lot from the past few bitter experiences. You will keep your daily routine organized accordingly.
    Don't take any decision in haste. You may also be accused of lying at this time. You will try to solve the ongoing dispute with the brothers together. Your dedication to a particular task in
    the field of work will bring you success.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says students and youths are becoming excellent success in their studies and career etc. In it you can acquire the skill of a new technique. This is a time of self-reflection and self-analysis. There may be a situation of separation in the marital relations of a member of the family. Avoid false arguments and reasoning. You can also harm yourself by falling under the spell of a bad person.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says your interest in social service and public welfare works will increase. Your confidence and morale may increase. You may get some advice from a stranger. You will also have activity and plans towards new tasks. People can take wrong advantage of your emotions. If you have lent money to someone at this time, chances of getting it back are less. Take business activities seriously.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 1:30 AM IST
