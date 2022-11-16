Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not just diet, these factors are important too for weight loss

    Weight loss is an important journey that demands a lot of dedication, persistence, and commitment. While a healthy diet has at least 70 percent of a role to play in the weight loss journey, it is not the only thing. If you are someone wanting to shed those extra kilos, you must take care of other factors too that will help in achieving your goal.

    Not just diet, these factors are important too for weight loss drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    Obesity is one of the most serious health problems that has become a root cause of multiple diseases. According to statistics, about 13 percent of the world's population is a victim of obesity, reportedly. Studies have shown obesity to be the cause of serious health problems such as diabetes and heart ailments, among many others. This is the reason why health experts recommend weight control to people of all ages. Several experts have reportedly said that obesity, especially in children, has become a growing concern.

    There can be many factors for weight gain, it becomes necessary to identify them in time and adopt preventive methods. In order to lose weight, people opt for various methods such as intermittent fasting to going on a diet. But weight cannot be controlled only by bringing a change in one’s diet. Weight loss is caused by multiple facts, including a healthy diet.

    ALSO READ: Avoid dry skin this winter season with the help of these ingredients

    Weight gain factors: Over a period of time, many health experts, globally, have suggested that obesity is usually caused by overeating and too little movement or lack of physical activity. If you consume high amounts of calories, fat, and sweets, and at the same time have very low or no physical activity, the excess energy gets stored as body fat. This eventually makes a person obese. In order to avoid the problem of obesity, apart from bringing a healthy change in diet, it is also important to take other factors into consideration. Below are three such factors:

    Exercise daily: One needs to work out daily for at least 20 minutes to 40 minutes. Along with a healthy diet, physical activity is also needed to embark on the weight loss journey. Health experts say that people must make a habit of at least 150 minutes of moderate-level exercise a week. If you cannot go to the gym, then physical activities such as walking, running, and cycling can also opt.

    ALSO READ: Eggs to dried fruits, superfoods you should include in your diet during pregnancy

    Keep yourself hydrated at all times: Drinking enough water also helps with the weight loss journey. One must make it a habit of drinking at least three to four litres of water daily. Drinking water improves digestion and reduces toxicity in the body. It also in preventing the formation of excess fat. A hydrated body also keeps the digestive system healthy, which eventually improves the absorption of essential nutrients by the body.

    Get a good night’s sleep: Many studies have proved that getting enough sleep helps one in the process of weight loss. Lack of sleep cannot only cause weight gain but also has negative effects on physical and mental health. Having a routine of sleeping on time and waking up early is the key to a healthy lifestyle. Sleeping late at night increases sugar cravings, due to which there is a risk of increasing calories in the body. Adequate and timely sleep is helpful in keeping you healthy and fit.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres how to stick to your workout regime during winters sur

    Here's how to stick to your workout regime during winters

    Daily Horoscope for November 16 2022 Taurus Virgo Aquarius Pisces Scorpio Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2022: Beneficial day for Taurus, Virgo; Pisces, Aquarius be careful

    Numerology Prediction for November 16 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures sur

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

    Ganga Vilas Cruise to cover around 50 tourist sites from Kaziranga National Park to Mayong sur

    'Ganga Vilas Cruise' to cover around 50 tourist sites from Kaziranga National Park to Mayong

    Recent Stories

    Delhi's air pollution level improves, AQI now falls under 'moderate' category AJR

    Delhi's air pollution level improves, AQI now falls under 'moderate' category

    Grammy Nominations 2023: From ABBA to Adele, Harry Styles, check out the complete list of nominees drb

    Grammy Nominations 2023: From ABBA to Adele, Harry Styles, check out the complete list of nominees

    Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential election bid AJR

    Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential election bid

    Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office MCU latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India drb

    Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU’s latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India

    Delicious and healthy breakfast options for diabetic patients sur

    Delicious and healthy breakfast options for diabetic patients

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon