Not just diet, these factors are important too for weight loss

Weight loss is an important journey that demands a lot of dedication, persistence, and commitment. While a healthy diet has at least 70 percent of a role to play in the weight loss journey, it is not the only thing. If you are someone wanting to shed those extra kilos, you must take care of other factors too that will help in achieving your goal.

Obesity is one of the most serious health problems that has become a root cause of multiple diseases. According to statistics, about 13 percent of the world's population is a victim of obesity, reportedly. Studies have shown obesity to be the cause of serious health problems such as diabetes and heart ailments, among many others. This is the reason why health experts recommend weight control to people of all ages. Several experts have reportedly said that obesity, especially in children, has become a growing concern.

There can be many factors for weight gain, it becomes necessary to identify them in time and adopt preventive methods. In order to lose weight, people opt for various methods such as intermittent fasting to going on a diet. But weight cannot be controlled only by bringing a change in one’s diet. Weight loss is caused by multiple facts, including a healthy diet.

Weight gain factors: Over a period of time, many health experts, globally, have suggested that obesity is usually caused by overeating and too little movement or lack of physical activity. If you consume high amounts of calories, fat, and sweets, and at the same time have very low or no physical activity, the excess energy gets stored as body fat. This eventually makes a person obese. In order to avoid the problem of obesity, apart from bringing a healthy change in diet, it is also important to take other factors into consideration. Below are three such factors:

Exercise daily: One needs to work out daily for at least 20 minutes to 40 minutes. Along with a healthy diet, physical activity is also needed to embark on the weight loss journey. Health experts say that people must make a habit of at least 150 minutes of moderate-level exercise a week. If you cannot go to the gym, then physical activities such as walking, running, and cycling can also opt.

Keep yourself hydrated at all times: Drinking enough water also helps with the weight loss journey. One must make it a habit of drinking at least three to four litres of water daily. Drinking water improves digestion and reduces toxicity in the body. It also in preventing the formation of excess fat. A hydrated body also keeps the digestive system healthy, which eventually improves the absorption of essential nutrients by the body.

Get a good night’s sleep: Many studies have proved that getting enough sleep helps one in the process of weight loss. Lack of sleep cannot only cause weight gain but also has negative effects on physical and mental health. Having a routine of sleeping on time and waking up early is the key to a healthy lifestyle. Sleeping late at night increases sugar cravings, due to which there is a risk of increasing calories in the body. Adequate and timely sleep is helpful in keeping you healthy and fit.