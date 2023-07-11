Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neem to Amla: 7 most effective Indian medicinal plants

    Uncover the therapeutic benefits of 7 powerful Indian medicinal plants known for their healing properties. Learn about their traditional uses, modern research, and how to incorporate them into your wellness routine.

    Neem to Amla: 7 most effective Indian medicinal plants MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    India is rich in traditional medicinal practices that have been passed down through generations. The country is home to a diverse range of plant species that possess remarkable therapeutic properties. Their effectiveness and usage have been validated by centuries of traditional knowledge and modern scientific research. However, it's important to consult with a qualified healthcare professional or Ayurvedic practitioner before using these plants for medicinal purposes to ensure safety and proper dosage.

    Here, we highlight seven of the most effective Indian medicinal plants known for their healing benefits.

    1. Neem (Azadirachta indica):
    Neem is often referred to as the "wonder tree" due to its numerous medicinal properties. It has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Neem leaves, oil, and bark contain powerful compounds such as nimbin and nimbidin, which exhibit antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory effects. Neem is commonly used for skin ailments, digestive disorders, and as an immune system booster.

    2. Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum):
    Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is considered sacred in Indian culture and revered for its medicinal properties. It is rich in antioxidants and possesses antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and adaptogenic properties. Tulsi leaves are commonly used in teas, herbal remedies, and Ayurvedic formulations to relieve respiratory ailments, reduce stress, improve digestion, and enhance overall well-being.

    3. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera):
    Ashwagandha is an important herb in Ayurveda and is commonly referred to as Indian ginseng. It is an adaptogenic herb that helps the body cope with stress and promotes balance. Ashwagandha has been used to improve energy levels, enhance cognitive function, boost immunity, and support hormonal balance. Its roots and leaves are used in various formulations, including powders and capsules.

    4. Turmeric (Curcuma longa):
    Turmeric, a golden spice widely used in Indian cuisine, is known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been extensively studied for its potential health benefits. Turmeric is used to support joint health, promote digestive function, boost immunity, and protect against chronic diseases. It can be consumed as a spice, in teas, or in supplement form.

    5. Brahmi (Bacopa monnieri):
    Brahmi is a renowned herb traditionally used in Ayurveda for enhancing brain function and memory. It is often referred to as a "brain tonic." Brahmi contains compounds that support cognitive health, reduce stress, and promote mental clarity. It is commonly consumed in the form of powder, capsules, or as an ingredient in herbal teas.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kyari (@try_kyari)

    6. Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia):
    Giloy, also known as Guduchi, is an ancient herb valued for its immune-boosting properties. It is known to enhance the body's defense mechanisms and improve vitality. Giloy is used to treat fever, respiratory infections, digestive disorders, and support overall well-being. It can be consumed as a juice or in the form of capsules.

    7. Amla (Phyllanthus emblica):
    Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It is renowned for its rejuvenating properties and is used extensively in Ayurveda. Amla is beneficial for hair and skin health, boosts the immune system, supports digestion, and improves overall vitality. It can be consumed fresh, as a juice, or in powdered form.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Reykjavik to Glacier Lagoon-7 popular places to visit in Iceland RBA EAI

    Reykjavik to Glacier Lagoon-7 popular places to visit in Iceland

    Darjeeling to Kalimpong: 8 serene hill stations in West Bengal ATG EAI

    Darjeeling to Kalimpong: 8 serene hill stations in West Bengal

    Language Practice to Research Assistance-7 ways how ChatGPT can help students RBA EAI

    Language Practice to Research Assistance-7 ways how ChatGPT can help students

    Sawan Somwar 2023: Shravan start, end date, list of Sawan Somwar, puja vidhi, significance ADC

    Sawan Somwar 2023: Shravan start, end date, list of Sawan Somwar, puja vidhi, significance

    Kanwar Yatra: Who could have started this Sawan ritual? MSW

    Kanwar Yatra: Who could have started this Sawan ritual?

    Recent Stories

    Malala Day: 7 most inspiring quotes from Malala Yousafzai AJR EAI

    Malala Day: 7 most inspiring quotes from Malala Yousafzai

    iPhone 14 MASSIVE price drop You can buy Apple smartphone for Rs 66499 during Amazon Prime Day sale gcw

    iPhone 14 MASSIVE price drop! You can buy Apple smartphone for Rs 66,499 during Amazon Prime Day sale

    Karnataka: Liquor prices to go up from July 20; check the revised rates vkp

    Karnataka: Liquor prices to go up from July 20; check the revised rates

    Reykjavik to Glacier Lagoon-7 popular places to visit in Iceland RBA EAI

    Reykjavik to Glacier Lagoon-7 popular places to visit in Iceland

    Tata Group may become 1st Indian brand to make iPhones Rs 4900 crore deal to close soon gcw

    Tata Group may become 1st Indian brand to make iPhones, Rs 4000 crore deal to close soon

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon