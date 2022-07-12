Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Simplicity Day: Why do we celebrate? Know date, history and significance of the day

    Thoreau was a philosopher, naturalist, abolitionist, historian, and transcendentalist as well as a novelist.  National Simplicity Day is observed every year on his birthday, July 12. The goal of this day is to be free of superfluous items and to appreciate life without modern gadgets. People should be met in person rather than through social media. 

    National Simplicity Day 2022 Why do we celebrate Know date history and significance of the day gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    What exactly is simplicity? In contrast to anything difficult, a condition or attribute of being simple or easy to understand. "As you simplify your life, the rules of the universe will become simpler," Henry David Thoreau reportedly stated.  On the anniversary of Henry David Thoreau's birth, National Simplicity Day is observed. He was a philosopher, naturalist, and transcendentalist as well as a novelist and historian. He was a lawyer who had a humble existence.

    History and significance
    The day commemorates Henry David Thoreau, who was born in Concord, Massachusetts, USA. He was always encouraging others to live a simple life. He was also affected by prominent individuals such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Leo Tolstoy, to mention a few.

    Also Read | Are you mentally exhausted? Here are 5 ways to stay in peace and happy

    Thoreau was a philosopher, naturalist, abolitionist, historian, and transcendentalist as well as a novelist. But, at his core, he was a staunch supporter of living a simple life. That is why National Simplicity Day is observed every year on his birthday, July 12. He advised individuals to simplify their lives by getting rid of unneeded possessions. He is well known for his book Walden and his essay Civil Disobedience, which influenced Leo Tolstoy, Mahatma Gandhi, and Martin Luther King Jr.

    The goal of this day is to be free of superfluous items and to appreciate life without modern gadgets. People should be met in person rather than through social media. 

    Also Read | Travel destination: 5 must-visit historical sites in Sikkim

    Theme
    The theme of National Simplicity Day 2022 is "Look for the bare necessities, the simple bare necessities," which means that everyone should live their lives by purchasing necessities and not spending money on things that are not necessary. They should also spend less time on the phone and more time with family and friends.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags RBA

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 12 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 12, 2022

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for July 11 to July 17 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for July 11 to July 17

    Numerology Predictions for July 11 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 11: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Are you mentally exhausted? Here are 5 ways to stay in peace and happy RBA

    Are you mentally exhausted? Here are 5 ways to stay in peace and happy

    Recent Stories

    Shiva Rajkumar's net worth, salary, family, education and more RBA

    Shiva Rajkumar's net worth, salary, family, education and more

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags RBA

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 12 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 12, 2022

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval/1st ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is

    Billions in savings frozen, thousands of investors protest in China

    Billions in savings frozen, thousands of investors protest in China

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon