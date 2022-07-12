National Simplicity Day: Why do we celebrate? Know date, history and significance of the day

Thoreau was a philosopher, naturalist, abolitionist, historian, and transcendentalist as well as a novelist. National Simplicity Day is observed every year on his birthday, July 12. The goal of this day is to be free of superfluous items and to appreciate life without modern gadgets. People should be met in person rather than through social media.

What exactly is simplicity? In contrast to anything difficult, a condition or attribute of being simple or easy to understand. "As you simplify your life, the rules of the universe will become simpler," Henry David Thoreau reportedly stated. On the anniversary of Henry David Thoreau's birth, National Simplicity Day is observed. He was a philosopher, naturalist, and transcendentalist as well as a novelist and historian. He was a lawyer who had a humble existence.

History and significance

The day commemorates Henry David Thoreau, who was born in Concord, Massachusetts, USA. He was always encouraging others to live a simple life. He was also affected by prominent individuals such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Leo Tolstoy, to mention a few.

Thoreau was a philosopher, naturalist, abolitionist, historian, and transcendentalist as well as a novelist. But, at his core, he was a staunch supporter of living a simple life. That is why National Simplicity Day is observed every year on his birthday, July 12. He advised individuals to simplify their lives by getting rid of unneeded possessions. He is well known for his book Walden and his essay Civil Disobedience, which influenced Leo Tolstoy, Mahatma Gandhi, and Martin Luther King Jr.

The goal of this day is to be free of superfluous items and to appreciate life without modern gadgets. People should be met in person rather than through social media.

Theme

The theme of National Simplicity Day 2022 is "Look for the bare necessities, the simple bare necessities," which means that everyone should live their lives by purchasing necessities and not spending money on things that are not necessary. They should also spend less time on the phone and more time with family and friends.