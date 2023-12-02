Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    National Pollution Control Day 2023: 10 simple ways to protect the environment

    National Pollution Control Day serves as a reminder of the catastrophic consequences of environmental pollution and highlights the importance of implementing effective pollution control measures.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    National Pollution Control Day is observed in India on December 2nd every year. This day commemorates the significance of pollution control and aims to raise awareness about the pressing need to control and prevent pollution for a cleaner environment and healthier lives.

    The day holds historical significance as it marks the tragic incident of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy that occurred on December 2-3, 1984. A deadly gas leak from a pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, led to the loss of thousands of lives and left a lasting impact on the environment and the health of the affected population.

    Here are ten simple ways individuals can contribute to controlling pollution.

    Reduce vehicle use
    Opt for carpooling, public transportation, biking, or walking whenever possible to reduce vehicle emissions, which are a significant source of air pollution.

    Save energy
    Conserve energy by using energy-efficient appliances, turning off lights and electronics when not in use, and opting for renewable energy sources like solar power.

    Proper waste disposal
    Dispose of waste responsibly by recycling, composting organic waste, and avoiding littering. Support waste segregation initiatives in your community.

    Plant trees
    Participate in tree planting drives and support afforestation efforts. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and help improve air quality.

    Use eco-friendly products
    Choose eco-friendly and biodegradable products to minimize pollution, particularly products with minimal packaging and reduced chemical content.

    Water conservation
    Conserve water by fixing leaks, using water-saving appliances, and being mindful of water usage at home. Avoid water wastage and pollution by not disposing of harmful chemicals in water bodies.

    Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
    Practice the 3Rs—reduce, reuse, and recycle. Minimize the use of single-use plastics, opt for reusable items, and recycle materials wherever possible.

    Air quality awareness
    Stay informed about air quality in your area and take precautions during times of poor air quality, such as using masks or staying indoors when air pollution levels are high.

    Educate and advocate
    Spread awareness about pollution control measures among friends, family, and communities. Support initiatives and campaigns advocating for pollution control and environmental protection.

    Support green initiatives
    Participate in local environmental cleanup drives, support green initiatives, and engage with organizations working towards pollution control and environmental conservation.

    Individual actions, when combined, can have a significant impact on controlling pollution and preserving the environment. National Pollution Control Day serves as a reminder for everyone to take responsibility and contribute towards a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.

