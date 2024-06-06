Nagaland state lottery result June 06, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi Morning winning numbers

The Lottery Sambad draws are held three times per day and the lottery number for Dear Mahanadi Morning has been announced; have a look.

Lotteries are permitted in 13 states across India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Lottery Sambad draws are held three times per day. This year's Lottery Sambad times are 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The lottery number for Dear Mahanadi Morning has been announced; have a look.

Dear Mahanadi Morning result

The winning number of Dear Mahanadi Morning is 38H 77315 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Lake evening result

Dear Lake evening result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Sandpiper result

Dear Sandpiper result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.

How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

NOTE

This article does not promote lottery or buying tickets as its addiction can be harmful.

