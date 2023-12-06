Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Morning exercises for a healthy heart and calm mind: A guide for those with anxiety

    Discover easy morning exercises to boost heart health and ease anxiety. From brisk walks to yoga and mindful activities, find a routine for a healthier, happier you.

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Living with hypertension and anxiety can be challenging, but incorporating heart-healthy exercises into your morning routine can make a significant difference. Regular physical activity not only helps manage blood pressure but also promotes mental well-being. In this article, we'll explore eight easy and effective exercises tailored for individuals dealing with anxiety.

    1. Quick Walks:
    Start your day with a quick walk around your area or in a nearby park. Walking is an easy exercise that gets your heart pumping, making your heart and body healthy. Try to walk for at least 30 minutes every day, and you can go faster as you get more fit.

    2. Deep Breaths:
    Take deep breaths to calm your mind and reduce anxiety. Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and breathe in and out slowly. Inhale for four counts, hold for four counts, and exhale for another four counts. Do this for 5-10 minutes.

    3. Cycling:
    If you have a cycle or can bike outside, it's a great way to keep your heart healthy without hurting your joints. Cycling is easy on your body and good for your heart.

    4. Yoga:
    Yoga mixes gentle movements with controlled breathing, making it perfect for high blood pressure and anxiety. Poses like Child's Pose, Downward Dog, and Corpse Pose can relax your body and mind.

    5. Swimming:
    Swimming is a full-body workout that's gentle on your joints. The water helps your body while giving your heart a good workout. Try to swim for 20-30 minutes a few times a week.

    6. Easy Strength Training:
    Use stretchy bands or light weights for light strength training. Do exercises like squats, lunges, and bicep curls to help your heart and boost your metabolism.

    7. Tai Chi:
    Tai Chi is a gentle exercise with slow movements and deep breathing. It helps you relax and is great for managing stress and anxiety. You can find classes or follow online tutorials.


    Doing these exercises in the morning can help with anxiety. But before starting any new exercises, talk to your doctor, especially if you have health issues. Keep it up regularly, and these exercises will make your heart healthier and your mind calmer.

