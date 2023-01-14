Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miss Universe 2023: When and where to watch the beauty pageant live?

    Miss Universe 2023 is back with over 86 women contesting for the beauty pageant at the 71st edition of the most coveted beauty pageant to be held on on 15 January, at 6:30 am IST. Know how and where to watch the event live.

    Miss Universe 2023 When and where to watch the beauty pageant live in India gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Over 86 women, including Miss Universe India Divita Rai, will compete for the title of Miss Universe in the much awaited beauty pageant on January 14.

    The winner of the beauty contest will be crowned by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who earned the title for India in December 2021. The evening will feature performances by Big Freedia and Big Sam's Funky Nation, both from New Orleans. American fiddler Amanda Shaw will also play the violin. The other artists include Tank And The Bangas and Yolanda Adams.

    Also Read | Can winter affect your menstrual cycles? know-how

    When to watch the event live?
    The 2022 Miss Universe pageant will take place on Saturday, 14 January at 8 pm (ET) or on 15 January, at 6:30 am IST. 

    Where to watch the event live?
    The Ernest N. Morial Convention in New Orleans will serve as the broadcast location for Miss Universe 2023. Viewers in India may watch the gala event live on the official Facebook and YouTube profiles for JKN18 channel in addition to streaming it on Voot.

    Also Read | Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather

    As the representative of India, Divita Rai will participate in the Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai, a Karnataka native, LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022. In addition to painting, badminton, basketball, painting, listening to music, and reading, Rai is a professional architect and model. The model turned into 'Sone Ki Chidia' for the National costume designed by Abhishek Sharma.

    This year's Miss Universe pageant will be the first without the host Steve Harvey, who famously announced the wrong winner in 2015.  This year's hosts will be Former Miss Universe (2012) Olivia Culpo and American TV personality Jeannine Mai Jenkins.

    Also Read | Reduces dandruff to improve immunity- 6 reasons to add Aloe Vera in your day-to-day life

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you planning to start meditation? Here are some tips to follow RBA

    Are you planning to start meditation? Here are some tips to follow

    Daily Horoscope for January 14, 2023: Be careful Aquarius; good day for Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 14, 2023: Be careful Aquarius; good day for Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for January 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Lohri 2023: From Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali, the festive songs ideal for every filmi buff this year vma

    Lohri 2023: From Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali, the festive songs ideal for every filmi buff this year

    Daily Horoscope for January 13, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Aquarius; good day for Aries AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 13, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Aquarius; good day for Aries

    Recent Stories

    What happens when SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg? Read THIS RBA

    Here's what happened when SS Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg

    Instead of being remorseful Air India pee-gate victim slams Shankar Mishra AJR

    'Instead of being remorseful...': Air India 'pee-gate' victim slams Shankar Mishra

    football Have seen Manchester United progress under Erik ten Hag this season - Wout Weghorst after securing loan move-ayh

    'Have seen Man United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season' - Wout Weghorst after securing loan move

    Steven Spielberg 'liked' Naatu Naatu; filmmaker poses with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani RBA

    Steven Spielberg 'Liked' Naatu Naatu; filmmaker poses with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani

    football spanish super cup final el clasico real madrid vs barcelona nice to siuuu ronaldo meets ancelotti and players sends message snt

    'Nice to Siuuu': Ronaldo meets Real Madrid stars ahead of El Clasico; sends strong message to Ancelotti & Co.

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon