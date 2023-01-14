Miss Universe 2023: When and where to watch the beauty pageant live?

Miss Universe 2023 is back with over 86 women contesting for the beauty pageant at the 71st edition of the most coveted beauty pageant to be held on on 15 January, at 6:30 am IST. Know how and where to watch the event live.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Over 86 women, including Miss Universe India Divita Rai, will compete for the title of Miss Universe in the much awaited beauty pageant on January 14.

The winner of the beauty contest will be crowned by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who earned the title for India in December 2021. The evening will feature performances by Big Freedia and Big Sam's Funky Nation, both from New Orleans. American fiddler Amanda Shaw will also play the violin. The other artists include Tank And The Bangas and Yolanda Adams.

When to watch the event live?

The 2022 Miss Universe pageant will take place on Saturday, 14 January at 8 pm (ET) or on 15 January, at 6:30 am IST.

Where to watch the event live?

The Ernest N. Morial Convention in New Orleans will serve as the broadcast location for Miss Universe 2023. Viewers in India may watch the gala event live on the official Facebook and YouTube profiles for JKN18 channel in addition to streaming it on Voot.

As the representative of India, Divita Rai will participate in the Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai, a Karnataka native, LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022. In addition to painting, badminton, basketball, painting, listening to music, and reading, Rai is a professional architect and model. The model turned into 'Sone Ki Chidia' for the National costume designed by Abhishek Sharma.

This year's Miss Universe pageant will be the first without the host Steve Harvey, who famously announced the wrong winner in 2015. This year's hosts will be Former Miss Universe (2012) Olivia Culpo and American TV personality Jeannine Mai Jenkins.

