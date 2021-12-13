Miss Universe 2021: Lara Dutta’s ‘proud’ of Harnaaz Sandhu; congratulates her on being crowned

In a proud moment for India, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned at the Miss Universe 2021 at the beauty pageant which was held in Israel’s Eilat city on early Monday morning (India’s time). With this Harnaaz Sandhu has become the third Indian Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen was the first one to bring the crown home in 1994 followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and now, finally, after 21 years, Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned as the Miss Universe.

Soon after Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the 21-year-old model. One message that grabbed our attention, came from former Miss Universe, Lara Dutta, herself.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Lara Dutta congratulated Harnaaz and welcomed her to the ‘club’. In her message to the newly crowned Miss Universe, Lara Dutta wrote that the country is proud of her achievement and at the same time, everyone waited for 21 years for this moment.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant

Take a look at Lara Dutta’s tweet:

Harnaaz Sandhu’s historic moment of being crowned will remain in the hearts of the billions of Indians. She won the title after beating Miss Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferreira and Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Lali Mswane, who were adjudged as the first and second runners-up respectively.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2021: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins the CROWN; beats Paraguay and South Africa

For the beauty pageant, Harnaaz Sandhu wore a studded shimmery gown which came with a mermaid-type bottom and silver accents. Soon after the show’s host, Steve Harvey announced the winner’s name, Harnaaz Sandhu broke into tears. Former Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza from Mexico crowned her successor.

Harnaaz Sandhu has been born and brought up in Chandigarh. The model who has won several titles in the past since 2017, is presently pursuing her master’s degree in Public Administration. The final question she was asked by the jury was on a piece of advice she would like to give to the young women watching who face pressure but don’t know how to handle it.