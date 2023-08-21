Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mesmerizing Shiv Tandav: AI creates heart-touching video that will leave you enthralled | Watch

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    In today's evolving lifestyle, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has seamlessly integrated itself into virtually every sphere, compelling individuals to recognize its indispensable role. Its utility extends far beyond project completion; it has permeated official tasks and even ventured into the realm of entertainment. The remarkable infiltration of AI has become an asset in people's everyday professional lives, offering solutions that transcend routine activities.

    From aiding youngsters in solving mathematical conundrums to crafting intricate computer programs, AI tools have evolved into indispensable work companions. These tools not only unlock the gates of creativity for artists but also empower them to achieve the extraordinary.

    An artist's innovative use of AI tools has led to the creation of a captivating video showcasing Lord Shiva's Tandava, a divine dance of cosmic energy. The impact of this visual spectacle has reverberated across the online world, leaving viewers awe-struck. Watch the video here:

    The video has rapidly gained viral status, captivating audiences far and wide. By harnessing the potential of AI, the artist ingeniously superimposed the iconic image of Lord Shiva onto the renowned classical dancer Drubo Sarkar, seamlessly executing the mesmerizing Shiva Tandava dance.

    The outcome is nothing short of extraordinary, with the depiction bearing an uncanny resemblance to Lord Shiva himself performing the divine Tandava.

    As AI continues to broaden its horizons and permeate various sectors, this artistic endeavor serves as a testament to the revolutionary impact it wields. The ability to seamlessly blend technology and creativity has produced an awe-inspiring spectacle that showcases AI's potential to redefine the boundaries of imagination and artistic expression.

