    Menstrual Hygiene Day: 5 practices to adopt for comfortable periods

    Here are some top menstrual hygiene guidelines to help you have a healthy, pain-free period while avoiding infections and other problems.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 28, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Menstruation is a natural and essential part of any woman's life. It's critical to practise good hygiene throughout periods for your general health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, a lot of women ignore this and pay for it later in life. Adopting suitable procedures is essential to guarantee a clean and comfortable time while avoiding infections and other problems. Here are some pointers for clean and comfortable periods.

    Change the pad or tampon at regular intervals: Changing pads and tampons every 4-5 hours is essential for maintaining good hygiene during periods. Additionally, doing so can assist you in avoiding vaginal infections and allergies. 

    Drink lots of water: Maintaining excellent health, especially during your period, requires staying hydrated. Your body loses fluids, and if those fluids are not replaced, dehydration may result. For the duration of these several days, stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

    The proper way to wipe the vagina: Infection risks will rise if you wipe from back to front. So, to maintain the health of the vagina, it is preferable to wipe from front to back.

    Take two showers daily: This will help you feel clean and fresh. Period cramps and pain can also be controlled with its aid.

    Keep the vaginal area clean: When you're on your period, make sure to thoroughly and frequently cleanse your vagina. Swear off using soaps and products that include chemicals in your vagina because it is a self-cleaning organ. Any alterations, such as abnormal discharge, should be discussed with the doctor very away.

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
