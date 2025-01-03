Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance

Makar Sankranti 2025 is a major Hindu festival. On this day, the Sun enters Capricorn, hence it is called Makar Sankranti. Bathing in a holy river and donating to the needy are of particular importance on Makar Sankranti.

When is Makar Sankranti 2025?: According to religious texts, it is called Sankranti whenever the Sun transits from one zodiac sign to another. Every year in January, the Sun enters Capricorn. At this time, the festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated. Bathing in a holy river and donating to the needy are particularly important on Makar Sankranti. Find out when Makar Sankranti will be celebrated this year and the details of the puja and auspicious timings…

When is Makar Sankranti 2025? (Makar Sankranti 2025 Date)

According to Pt. Nalin Sharma, an astrologer from Ujjain, in the year 2025, on January 14, Tuesday, at 8:55 am, the Sun will transit from Sagittarius to Capricorn. Therefore, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on this day, and the significance of bathing and donating will also be on this day. On this day, people should bathe in a holy river after the Sun enters Capricorn and donate to the needy to receive auspicious results.

These are the auspicious timings for Makar Sankranti 2025 (Makar Sankranti 2025 Shubh Muhurat)

The best time for bathing and donating on Makar Sankranti will be from 9:03 am to 10:48 am. Apart from this, the general auspicious time will be from 9:03 am to 5:46 pm. Bathing in a holy river and donating to the needy during these auspicious times will yield manifold benefits.

Worship the Sun God in this way on Makar Sankranti (Makar Sankranti Puja Vidhi)

- Bathe in a holy river on the morning of January 14 during an auspicious time. If you are unable to do so, take a bath at home while chanting bathing mantras.

- After this, offer Arghya to the rising Sun with pure water in a copper vessel. Add a little vermillion and red flowers to this water.

- While offering Arghya to the Sun, keep chanting the mantra 'Om Suryaya Namah'. Offer salutations to the Sun God and pray for happiness and prosperity.

- Make sure that the water offered to the Sun God does not fall on your feet. After worshipping in this way, also perform the aarti of the Sun God.

- After worshipping the Sun God in this way, donate clothes, food, grains, etc., to the needy as per your wish.



