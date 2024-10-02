Mahalaya 2024: Where to listen Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini LIVE on October 2?

As the festival of Durga Puja approaches, the air is thick with expectation for one of the most beloved traditions: the Mahishasura Mardini recital. Here is a direct link to listen to Mahishasuramardini.

The auspicious day of Mahalaya signals the conclusion of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha. It is claimed that Mahalaya Amvasya is when Goddess Durga descends to earth. This day is also regarded as the most auspicious day for the start of Durga Puja, which leads to Dussehra. This year, Mahalaya will be held on October 2, coinciding with a national holiday commemorating Gandhi Jayanti. Mahalaya is significant because on the last day of Pitru Paksha, rituals such as Shradh and Tarpan are done to honour ancestors and seek their blessings.

As the Durga Puja festival approaches, the air is filled with one of the most beloved traditions: the Mahishasura Mardini recitation. For centuries, Durga Puja celebrations have revolved on this ancient Sanskrit poetry.

It describes Maa Durga's splendour and heavenly abilities, as well as how she killed the demon king Mahishasur. The term literally translates as "the slayer of the demon Mahishasura". Whether you're listening to the programming at home or on the road, here's everything you need to know about when and how to watch the Mahishasura Mardini recital live this year.

When and where to listen to Mahishasuramardini?

During Mahalaya, the Mahishasuramardini radio program airs before dawn on All India Radio (AIR).

The program is a one-and-a-half-hour audio montage with recitals of the Chaṇḍipāaṭh, Bengali religious songs, classical music, and acoustic dramas.

It is a Hindi and Bengali-language program that has been seen for over 90 years. The broadcast may be listened to on AIR or watched on YouTube.

AIR: The programme is broadcast on All India Radio at 4 a.m. on Mahalaya.

YouTube: It will also be available on the AIR YouTube channel.

Durga Puja 2024 Calendar

Following Mahalaya, the Durga Puja festivities will take place.

Maha Shashthi: October 8, 2024

Maha Saptami: October 9, 2024

Maha Ashtami: October 10, 2024

Maha Navami: October 11, 2024

Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra): October 12, 2024.

