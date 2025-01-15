Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

If you wish to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple after bathing in the Maha Kumbh, plan ahead of time, as crores of pilgrims are expected to attend this Maha kumbh

Maha Kumbh is considered the largest and most important religious ritual in the world. Millions of devotees come to the Kumbh Mela. It is said that whoever takes the Kumbh bath erases all his sins and fulfills all his wishes. Maha Kumbh began in Prayagraj on 13 January 2025. According to the report, by 4 p.m., about 1.5 crore devotees had taken holy baths at 44 ghats of Sangam city. During the bath, the helicopter dropped approximately 20 quintals of flowers on the devotees.

If you wish to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple after bathing in the Maha Kumbh, plan ahead of time, as crores of pilgrims are expected to attend this Maha kumbh

New rules implemented for Maha Kumbh

Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has implemented necessary rules to control the influx of devotees during Maha Kumbh. Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, announced that 'Sparsh Darshan' will be completely banned during the entire fair, instead 'Jhanki Darshan' will be allowed.

According to the information received from Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple - The temple administration is fully prepared for the smooth darshan of every devotee coming to Kashi Vishwanath temple during the Mahakumbh. 'Sparsh Darshan' will be completely banned during the entire fair, instead 'Jhanki Darshan' will be allowed.

The temple trust has decided that Sparsh Darshan will be closed from January 13 to February 28, 2025. Devotees will be able to see the tableau of Baba Vishwanath during all the aartis except Mangala Aarti. Additionally, the sale of tickets for all aartis except Mangala Aarti has been halted during the Mahakumbh.

VIP Darshan Timings

VIP Darshan will be limited to 2 pm to 4 pm daily. 'Sparsh Darshan' will also remain banned during this period. The temple trust will make further decisions based on crowd management and convenience of devotees, with provision for relaxing rules as needed.

Latest Videos