    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Eclipse to occur twice this year, know date and time here

    The Sun is believed to be the 'Karak of the Aatma' (Soul), and the Moon is supposed to be the 'Karak of the mind and mother'. 
     

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 6:59 PM IST

    In astrology, Solar and Lunar eclipse events are considered extremely important. The Sun is believed to be the 'Karak of the Aatma' (Soul), and the Moon is supposed to be the 'Karak of the mind and mother'. Both these celestial bodies have a significant impact on humans. In 2022, let's know when the lunar eclipse will occur: 

    Date and time of Lunar Eclipse 2022:

    The first Lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur on May 16 as per the Panchang. This lunar eclipse will be visible from South-West Europe, South-West Asia, Africa, most parts of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and the Atlantic Ocean. This will be the first lunar eclipse that will be visible in India.

    During the eclipse period, the Sutak period will be more effective; therefore, one has to be extra cautious. The Sutak period begins 9 hours before the lunar eclipse and ends after the eclipse is complete.

    The second Lunar eclipse will occur on November 8, 2022. The eclipse will be visible in North-East Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, most parts of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, Antarctic, and the Indian Ocean. This will be the total Lunar eclipse from 1:32 pm to 7.27 pm on November 8.

    Note: The information present in the article is general information. Asianet Newsable does not confirm these. 

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
