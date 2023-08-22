Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lotus Root: 7 lesser-known benefits for your health and well-being

    Discover the surprising advantages of lotus root beyond the plate. From immunity boost to heart health, explore seven unique ways this tuber enhances your wellness journey.

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    Lotus root, the tuberous rhizome of the lotus plant (Nelumbo nucifera), has been a staple in Asian cuisines for centuries. From its nutritional content to its potential to promote heart health, respiratory health, and more, lotus root deserves a place on your plate. Embrace its hidden advantages and explore its potential to enhance your overall well-being. Incorporating lotus root into your diet can be enjoyable and rewarding. Its slightly crunchy texture and mildly sweet flavor make it a versatile ingredient in various dishes. It can be sliced and added to soups, stews, stir-fries, and salads. You can also enjoy it as a healthy and satisfying snack when sliced thinly and baked until crispy. However, it's essential to note that lotus root should be prepared properly before consumption. Its tough exterior should be peeled to reveal the crisp white flesh inside. Additionally, if you have allergies or medical conditions, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet.

    Here are seven lesser-known advantages of incorporating lotus root into your diet:

    1. Nutrient Powerhouse

    Lotus root is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential vitamins and minerals. It's an excellent source of vitamin C, which supports immune function and skin health. Additionally, it provides B-vitamins, including folate, important for energy metabolism and cell division.

    2. Dietary Fiber

    Lotus root is a great source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and promotes gut health. The fiber content helps prevent constipation and supports a healthy digestive system by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing bloating.

    3. Antioxidant Properties

    Lotus root contains potent antioxidants such as polyphenols and vitamin C. These compounds help protect your cells from oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body. Regular consumption of lotus root may contribute to overall well-being and longevity.

    4. Respiratory Health

    Traditional Chinese medicine suggests that lotus root may have benefits for respiratory health. It is believed to help clear mucus from the respiratory tract and alleviate symptoms of conditions like coughs and colds.

    5. Blood Circulation

    Lotus root contains essential minerals like copper and iron, which are integral to the production of red blood cells and maintaining proper blood circulation. Improved circulation ensures oxygen and nutrients are efficiently transported throughout the body.

    6. Heart Health

    The combination of fiber, vitamins, and minerals in lotus root supports heart health. Dietary fiber helps lower cholesterol levels, while potassium helps regulate blood pressure. These factors contribute to a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.

    7. Anti-Inflammatory Effects

    Some studies suggest that lotus root extracts possess anti-inflammatory properties. These effects may be beneficial for individuals with conditions like arthritis, where inflammation plays a significant role in joint discomfort.

