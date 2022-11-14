Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liquid or cream-based, which makeup foundation is best for you? Find out

    Acing your base is the most important trick for achieving any makeup look, and it is important to achieve the look you want. Here is what you should keep in mind about foundations before you pick your perfect one. 

    Liquid or cream-based, which makeup foundation is best for you? Find out sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 6:43 PM IST

    One of the important makeup products is a foundation, and most of us use foundation to achieve a perfect and flawless makeup look. Foundations come in various formulas, mousse, cream-gel to powder, and foundation in the foundation will help you use them correctly. There is a growing popularity for this, with different varieties of foundations of various brands in the market. To achieve the very best look, you must use the exact foundation which matches your skin tone. An incorrect foundation can hinder with look. Here are the types of foundations.

    Foundation cream: A cream form of foundation is suitable for all skin types. The cream foundation available in compact form can be blended well on the face with the help of a beauty blender, and your makeup looks velvety. 

    Mousse Foundation: Mousse foundation gives a complete finish to your face. Mousse foundation comes in tubes or bottles, which are very light. You can apply it to your face with the help of a cotton ball or a beauty blender. However, please remember to use the cream on your face after applying the mousse foundation.

    Liquid foundation: This foundation is the best for creating a natural and light makeup look. It contains a moisturizing agent that can keep the skin moist and prevent it from drying. Liquid foundation can be applied to all skin tones, but it is important to choose the right match.

    Gel-based foundation: A gel-based foundation helps conceal skin pigmentation, wrinkles, blemishes, and fine lines on your face. At the same time, gel foundation is very simple to apply to the skin. It is best to use a gel-based foundation if you want to finish your makeup, which can help you achieve a transparent appearance.

     

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
    Video Icon