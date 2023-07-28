Kolkat's the city of joy, let me tell you why

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yes, "Kolkata" is often referred to as the "City of Joy." This nickname for the city has its origins in literature and reflects the vibrant and joyful spirit that Kolkata is known for. The term "City of Joy" was popularized by Dominique Lapierre, a French author, who wrote a novel with the same name in 1985. The novel was set in the slums of Kolkata and depicted the resilience, warmth, and positivity of the people living there, despite facing various hardships.

    Kolkata, the capital city of the Indian state of West Bengal, has a rich cultural heritage and a history that dates back several centuries. It was the former capital of British India until 1911. The city has been a center of art, literature, music, and intellectual discussions, making significant contributions to the cultural tapestry of India.

    The people of Kolkata are known for their hospitality, love for arts, literature, and their celebration of festivals and cultural events. The city's streets are lively, filled with vibrant markets, bustling crowds, and a myriad of street food stalls, adding to the overall sense of joy and vivacity.

     

    Kolkata is also home to various iconic landmarks such as the Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Kalighat Temple, and the Indian Museum, among others, which showcase the city's historical and architectural heritage.

    While Kolkata, like any other city, faces its share of challenges, the term "City of Joy" encapsulates the positive and vibrant spirit that continues to thrive in the hearts of its residents and visitors.

