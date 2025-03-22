Kidney Health 101: Some hidden risks of carbonated beverages on your body

Read Full Article

Carbonated beverages, including soft, energy, and sports, have become a staple in modern diets. While they may offer a refreshing taste and quick energy boost, their frequent consumption poses significant health risks—especially to the kidneys.

Research indicates that the high sugar, acid, and phosphate content in these drinks can contribute to kidney stones, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and even high blood pressure, all of which can severely impact kidney function.

How Carbonated Drinks Affect the Kidneys

One of the biggest concerns associated with carbonated drinks is their role in kidney stone formation. A study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology found that individuals who regularly consume soda, especially those containing phosphoric acid, have a 23% higher risk of developing kidney stones compared to those who opt for water or natural juices. Phosphoric acid, commonly found in colas, alters urinary pH levels, promoting the formation of calcium oxalate and uric acid stones, which are painful and difficult to pass.

Beyond kidney stones, excessive consumption of carbonated beverages is linked to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Research published in Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation found that individuals who consumed two or more sugary sodas per day had a significantly increased risk of proteinuria, an early marker of kidney damage. The combination of high sugar content and artificial sweeteners in these drinks puts immense pressure on the kidneys, impairing their ability to filter waste and regulate bodily fluids.

Another alarming concern is the link between sugary drinks and high blood pressure, which further strains the kidneys. A study in Kidney International found that excessive consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages can elevate blood pressure levels, increasing the risk of hypertension and kidney disease. Since kidneys play a crucial role in regulating blood pressure, long-term exposure to excessive sugar and sodium from sodas can lead to significant damage over time.

Who Is Most at Risk?

While carbonated drinks are harmful to everyone when consumed in excess, certain groups are more vulnerable:

• Individuals with Pre-Existing Kidney Conditions: Those already suffering from kidney disease or impaired kidney function should avoid carbonated drinks entirely, as their kidneys are already struggling to filter toxins.

• Diabetics: Diabetes is a leading cause of kidney failure, and consuming sugary beverages can exacerbate the condition by spiking blood sugar levels and increasing the risk of kidney damage.

• Older Adults: As people age, kidney function naturally declines. Carbonated drinks can accelerate this deterioration by introducing excess sugar, acids, and phosphates into the system.

How to Reduce the Risk

Given these risks, making informed choices regarding beverage consumption is crucial. Here are some effective ways to protect your kidney health:

1. Limit Consumption: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), daily sugar intake should be less than 10% of total calorie intake, with an ideal target of below 5% (roughly 25 grams) (WHO, 2015). Reducing soda intake and reserving it for special occasions can significantly lower the risk of kidney-related diseases.

2. Opt for Healthier Alternatives: Water, unsweetened tea, and coffee are far better choices than carbonated drinks. Infused water with lemon, mint, or berries can provide a refreshing taste without the harmful effects of soda.

3. Monitor Sugar Intake: When consuming beverages, check the sugar content. Many so-called “diet” sodas contain artificial sweeteners that may also have negative effects on kidney function.

4. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins, maintain proper kidney function, and prevent kidney stones. It is recommended to drink at least 8 glasses (2 liters) of water daily, or more if living in hot climates or engaging in strenuous activities.

While carbonated beverages may seem harmless, their long-term impact on kidney health is concerning. The evidence from multiple studies highlights the serious risks associated with excessive soda consumption, from kidney stones to chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure. Making mindful choices about what we drink can go a long way in protecting kidney health and overall well-being. Instead of reaching for a soda, consider healthier alternatives to ensure your kidneys remain in optimal condition for years to come.

Dr. Radhika Garg, Consultant Nephrology, Livasa Hospital Amritsar

