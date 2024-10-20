Karwa Chauth 2024: Key date, rituals, and moonrise timing

Karwa Chauth 2024 is on October 20, a special day for married women who fast from dawn to moonrise for their husbands' long lives. Rituals include sargi, evening prayers, and breaking the fast after sighting the moon

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is approaching, a day when married and soon-to-be-married women, especially in northern India, prepare to observe a time-honored celebration filled with rituals and devotion. Known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth, this festival involves women undertaking a rigorous nirjala vrat, or fast without water, from dawn until moonrise. The purpose of this fast is to pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Date and Timings

According to the Purnimanta calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, the festival will be observed on October 20, 2024 (Sunday). The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 6:46 AM and conclude at 4:16 AM on October 21, 2024. This means that women will prepare to celebrate throughout the day, culminating in evening rituals.

Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timing

The puja muhurat for Karwa Chauth is crucial for observance, taking place from 5:46 PM to 7:02 PM, lasting a total of 1 hour and 16 minutes. The moon is expected to rise at 7:54 PM, although this may vary based on location. Timing is important, as women break their fast only after sighting the moon.

Karwa Chauth Fast Rituals

Karwa Chauth celebrations typically start with a pre-dawn meal called sargi, lovingly prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law. This meal is crucial as it provides the energy needed to sustain the women throughout their fast. After the sargi, women engage in a day-long fast, refraining from both food and water.

In the evening, women don traditional attire, often adorned with beautiful jewelry, and gather to perform puja. They share and recite legendary tales of figures like Veeravati, Karwa, and Savitri, emphasizing their love and dedication. These stories remind participants of the virtues of loyalty and devotion.

The fast culminates with the sighting of the moon. Once the moon is visible, husbands play a key role in the celebration by feeding their wives, symbolically breaking their fast, and reaffirming their commitment to one another.

As Karwa Chauth approaches, families and communities come together to celebrate this beautiful tradition of love, sacrifice, and commitment. It's a day that not only strengthens marital bonds but also highlights the cultural richness of Hindu traditions.



