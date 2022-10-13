Karwa Chauth 2022: Shahjahanpur jail in Uttar Pradesh makes arrangements for female inmates to observe fast

Karwa Chauth is mostly celebrated in the northern part of India and among married Hindu women around the world. During this festival, the wife fasts for a long and healthy life for her husband; the fast is broken only after sighting the moon at night.

Shahjahanpur Jail has made arrangements for its inmates to observe fast on the occasion of 'Karwa Chauth' on Thursday. The jail authorities have also permitted the spouses of the inmate to visit the prison.

A fast is observed by married women on this day for the long life of their spouse.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and more actresses are all set for this auspicious

Jail Superintendent Mijaji Lal on Thursday said, "Married women observe the Karwa Chauth fast. Considering this we have made arrangements so that the married female inmates can observe the fast in a traditional manner."

The officer has also permitted the female inmates to call their spouses in the evening to break their fast. According to the officer, a total of 66 female inmates are lodged in the jail.

The spouses of some of these inmates are also in the same jail. "We have made arrangements for fruits, and other items required for the fast," the officer added.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Moonrise timing, Puja Vidhi, Puja Samagri and more details about this auspicious day

Karwa Chauth is mostly celebrated in the northern part of India and among married Hindu women around the world.

During this festival, the wife fasts for a long and healthy life for her husband; the fast is broken only after sighting the moon at night.

These days, husbands have started to fast, too, so as to promote equality and show their support.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13. The puja muhurat is from 05.55 pm to 07.09 pm on the day and the time to fast is from 06.21 am to 08.11 pm.