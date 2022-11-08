Kartika Purnima 2022: Know date, timing of puja-ritual; also wishes, messages and greetings

Happy Kartik Purnima!: Here is all you need to know about the date, time, significance and rituals related to the Kartika Purnima 2022. Also, send Kartik Purnima wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to loved ones

The month of Kartika is also known as the month of Damodara. The Hindu calendar's eighth month, which starts on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi, is now in effect. One of the names of Lord Krishna is Damodara. And Kartika Purnima is the day's name that honours the full moon. Distinct areas have different names for the full moon day, including Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi. Among the Hindu lunar months, Kartika is one of the most fortunate months of the year.

KARTIKA PURNIMA 2022: DATE AND TIME

Kartik Purnima 2022: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Purnima Tithi begins: 04:15 pm on Nov 07, 2022

Purnima Tithi ends: 04:31 pm on Nov 08, 2022

KARTIKA PURNIMA 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

Hindu mythology holds that Lord Shiva slew three asuras. For the believers who rigorously observe the rites during this month, the day has a huge impact on their life. Nevertheless, the event starts on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Purnima is referred to as the fifteenth day of Kartika Purnima, while Ekadashi is the name for the eleventh day. It should be emphasised that Kartika Snan, the spiritual equal of 100 Ashvamegha Yagya, is transported to the holy rivers on this day.

Kartik Poornima 2022 rituals

People who observe this fasting ritual take satvik foods.

They take a holy dip in rivers.

Consumption of meat, eggs, alcohol, and toxic elements is prohibited.

Many devotees observe the fast by performing Vishnu aarti before breakfast by eating sattvic food.

Individuals can keep themselves hydrated by taking water, milk, buttermilk, and juices as a healthy lifestyle during fasting.

Happy Kartik Poornima 2022 Wishes

Wishes on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima Happy Kartik Purnima to you and your family.

Let these diyas fill your homes with happiness and health.Happy Kartik Poornima 2022!

Let God answer your prayers, let your wisdom make you perform well. Happy Kartik Purnima!

May you find all the delights of life and dreams come true. Happy Kartik Poornima 2022!

Let prayers be answered to the fullest. May your smiles remain always. Happy Kartik Purnima!

On this special day, may your blessings flourish. And let happiness fill your heart. Happy Kartik Purnima!

Happy Kartik Poornima 2022 greetings