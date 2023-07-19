Jordan restaurant provides nap opportunity for those indulging in high-fat national dish Mansaf

Discover the unique offering of a Jordanian restaurant, Muaab, which provides beds for customers to nap after enjoying the traditional and rich national dish, Mansaf.

A restaurant in Jordan has come up with a unique offering for its customers who indulge in Mansaf, the country's beloved national dish. Known for being a heavy and rich meal, Mansaf often leaves diners feeling drowsy due to its high-fat content. Taking note of this common post-meal drowsiness, the Muaab restaurant in Amman, Jordan, has installed beds on its premises, allowing patrons to take a nap after savoring Mansaf.

For lovers of this traditional dish, the opportunity to eat Mansaf outside of home is usually accompanied by a longing for a quick nap to follow. The Muaab restaurant cleverly decided to address this by setting up beds as both a playful decoration and a functional solution to the sleepiness experienced by Mansaf eaters.

Musab Mubeideen, the son of the restaurant's owner, revealed that the idea to introduce beds began as a joke, aimed at reflecting the post-Mansaf drowsiness experienced by customers. However, it quickly gained popularity as some diners actually requested beds to rest in after indulging in the hearty meal.

"The idea to put beds in the restaurant started as a joke and decoration to reflect the sleepiness Mansaf eaters experience after they have the high-fat meal," Musab Mubeideen, son of the restaurant's owner, told Arab News.

"So we brought beds and set them up in a separate section in the restaurant. Customers now really use them for a quick nap after they have Mansaf," Mobeideen added.

The restaurant responded to these requests and dedicated a separate section for the beds, ensuring customers can enjoy a comfortable nap in a relaxed atmosphere after their Mansaf feast.

Mansaf, a delectable dish made with lamb meat, rice, and jameed (ghee), is renowned for its rich and indulgent flavours. The combination of these ingredients inevitably leads to a sense of sleepiness and contentment, prompting the need for a quick respite.

The restaurant's specially prepared sleeping area offers an air-conditioned and tranquil environment, providing Mansaf enthusiasts with an ideal space to catch some sleep after their meal.

Named after the ancient Kingdom of Moab in the southern Jordanian city of Karak, the Muaab restaurant focuses solely on serving Mansaf, showcasing their dedication to perfecting this national culinary treasure.

The introduction of beds in the restaurant not only enhances the dining experience for customers but also adds a touch of novelty and charm to the establishment. It demonstrates how a simple and playful idea can resonate with diners and enhance their enjoyment of a traditional meal.

For those seeking an authentic and satisfying Mansaf experience coupled with the luxury of a post-meal siesta, the Muaab restaurant in Amman provides the perfect destination. Diners can now savor the flavours of this classic Jordanian dish and peacefully drift off into a dreamy slumber, making their culinary journey truly unforgettable.