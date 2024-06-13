Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension

    High blood pressure: Yoga can help naturally reduce high blood pressure. Here are some of the greatest yoga positions for managing hypertension.

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a disorder that causes no symptoms but increases the chance of developing heart disease. It should not be neglected. Patients with high blood pressure are more likely to develop heart disease or a stroke. A sedentary lifestyle, poor nutrition, obesity, smoking, stress, family history, and other factors can all contribute to high blood pressure.

    A balanced diet and regular exercise can help you manage your blood pressure. Yoga, an ancient form of exercise that can help with various health issues is another natural and safe way to treat hypertension.

    Yoga positions include breathing in a certain rhythm, which can help manage blood pressure and reduce stress. It will also improve the function of your heart. Yoga has a good influence on both your mind and body. It is an effective method for lowering blood pressure. Here are some beneficial yoga asanas for hypertension.

    Also Read: Dhanashree Verma's Fitness Routine: Dance, Yoga & Strength Training

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension RBA

    Yoga poses to manage high blood pressure

    1. Child pose (Balasana)
    Child posture is excellent to hypertensive individuals. It can provide relief from several circumstances that lead to high blood pressure. This asana lowers tension and increases blood circulation throughout the body. Controlled breathing while executing this asana improves relaxation and relieves stress in the neck and shoulders.

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension RBA

    2. Sukhasana, or Easy Pose
    It is a common yoga asana that helps control breathing. This position lowers blood pressure by increasing relaxation and lowering tension. A peaceful mind promotes wellness in the body. This asana will extend your back and neck and help your body's posture.

    3. Shavasana
    Shavasana, often known as corpse position, is intended to promote relaxation. This is one of the simplest stances you may try to reduce your blood pressure levels. Shavasana helps to quiet the mind, ease stress, relax the body, and lessen headaches, lethargy, and sleeplessness. These are the risk factors for high blood pressure. Shavasana helps to reduce blood pressure by regulating these elements.

    Also Read: Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension RBA

    4. Cobra Pose
    Cobra position, also known as Bhujangasana, helps circulate blood and oxygen. This position also reduces stress and improves heart health. This position will improve your flexibility. Cobra stance is also thought to be useful for asthmatic individuals.

    5. Bridge Pose
    The bridge posture also helps to manage blood pressure. It relaxes the brain and reduces stress. This asana is also good for treating minor depression. Aside from high blood pressure, bridge position is beneficial to the stomach organs, lungs, menstrual cramps, exhaustion, headache, and anxiety.

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension RBA

    If you have had high blood pressure for a long time, you should not ignore it and see a doctor. Yoga is incredibly good to your physical and overall wellbeing. If you are using high blood pressure drugs, see your doctor before incorporating yoga into your regimen.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad RKK

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad

    Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods RBA

    Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods

    Hypertension during pregnancy: How to prevent high blood pressure complications during 9 months gcw

    Hypertension during pregnancy: How to prevent high blood pressure complications during 9 months

    Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

    Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

    What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions RBA

    What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: BBMP clears 1,259 unauthorized flex banners, registers 12 FIRs vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP clears 1,259 unauthorized flex banners, registers 12 FIRs

    Mohan Charan Majhi net worth: Know Odisha CM's family, education and more gcw

    Mohan Majhi net worth: Know Odisha CM's family, education and more

    Creative genius of Suneha Balasubramanya: Deep dive into the world of Production design

    Creative genius of Suneha Balasubramanya: Deep dive into the world of Production design

    SHOCKING Elon Musk showed genitals, offered horse to SpaceX flight attendant in exchange for sex: Report snt

    SHOCKING! Elon Musk showed genitals, offered horse to SpaceX flight attendant in exchange for sex: Report

    Kuwait fire tragedy: Kerala Govt announces Rs 5 lakh to families of victims from state anr

    Kuwait fire tragedy: Kerala Govt announces Rs 5 lakh to families of victims from state

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon