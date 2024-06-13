International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension

High blood pressure: Yoga can help naturally reduce high blood pressure. Here are some of the greatest yoga positions for managing hypertension.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a disorder that causes no symptoms but increases the chance of developing heart disease. It should not be neglected. Patients with high blood pressure are more likely to develop heart disease or a stroke. A sedentary lifestyle, poor nutrition, obesity, smoking, stress, family history, and other factors can all contribute to high blood pressure.

A balanced diet and regular exercise can help you manage your blood pressure. Yoga, an ancient form of exercise that can help with various health issues is another natural and safe way to treat hypertension.

Yoga positions include breathing in a certain rhythm, which can help manage blood pressure and reduce stress. It will also improve the function of your heart. Yoga has a good influence on both your mind and body. It is an effective method for lowering blood pressure. Here are some beneficial yoga asanas for hypertension.

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma's Fitness Routine: Dance, Yoga & Strength Training

Yoga poses to manage high blood pressure

1. Child pose (Balasana)

Child posture is excellent to hypertensive individuals. It can provide relief from several circumstances that lead to high blood pressure. This asana lowers tension and increases blood circulation throughout the body. Controlled breathing while executing this asana improves relaxation and relieves stress in the neck and shoulders.

2. Sukhasana, or Easy Pose

It is a common yoga asana that helps control breathing. This position lowers blood pressure by increasing relaxation and lowering tension. A peaceful mind promotes wellness in the body. This asana will extend your back and neck and help your body's posture.

3. Shavasana

Shavasana, often known as corpse position, is intended to promote relaxation. This is one of the simplest stances you may try to reduce your blood pressure levels. Shavasana helps to quiet the mind, ease stress, relax the body, and lessen headaches, lethargy, and sleeplessness. These are the risk factors for high blood pressure. Shavasana helps to reduce blood pressure by regulating these elements.

Also Read: Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods

4. Cobra Pose

Cobra position, also known as Bhujangasana, helps circulate blood and oxygen. This position also reduces stress and improves heart health. This position will improve your flexibility. Cobra stance is also thought to be useful for asthmatic individuals.

5. Bridge Pose

The bridge posture also helps to manage blood pressure. It relaxes the brain and reduces stress. This asana is also good for treating minor depression. Aside from high blood pressure, bridge position is beneficial to the stomach organs, lungs, menstrual cramps, exhaustion, headache, and anxiety.

If you have had high blood pressure for a long time, you should not ignore it and see a doctor. Yoga is incredibly good to your physical and overall wellbeing. If you are using high blood pressure drugs, see your doctor before incorporating yoga into your regimen.

Latest Videos