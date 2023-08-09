Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indulge in sweet bliss: 5 easy Pudding recipes for delicious delights

    Discover the joy of homemade puddings with our collection of 5 easy recipes. From velvety chocolate to fruity mango, these delightful desserts are simple to make and a guaranteed hit with everyone. Satisfy your cravings and indulge in the sweet pleasure of homemade pudding creations.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    Elevate your dessert game with the comforting and delectable goodness of homemade puddings. Whether you're a chocolate enthusiast, a fan of fruity flavors, or a classic vanilla lover, we've got you covered with these five easy-to-make pudding recipes. With just a handful of ingredients and a touch of creativity, you can whip up these delightful treats that are perfect for any occasion, from cozy family gatherings to satisfying your own sweet tooth.

    1. Chocolate Pudding:

    Ingredients: 2 cups milk, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, 2 tablespoons cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

    Instructions: In a saucepan, whisk together sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually whisk in milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and comes to a boil. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla extract, and pour into serving cups. Chill in the refrigerator until set.

     

    2Vanilla Pudding:

    Ingredients: 2 cups milk, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

    Instructions: In a saucepan, whisk together sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually whisk in milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and comes to a boil. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla extract, and pour into serving cups. Chill in the refrigerator until set.

     

    3. Banana Pudding: 

    Ingredients: 2 ripe bananas, 2 cups milk, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

    Instructions: Blend the bananas until smooth. In a saucepan, whisk together sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually whisk in milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and comes to a boil. Remove from heat, stir in banana puree and vanilla extract, and pour into serving cups. Chill in the refrigerator until set.

     

    4. Mango Pudding: 

    Ingredients: 1 cup mango puree, 1 cup milk, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt.

    Instructions: In a saucepan, whisk together sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually whisk in milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and comes to a boil. Remove from heat, stir in mango puree, and pour into serving cups. Chill in the refrigerator until set.

     

    5. Strawberry Pudding: 

    Ingredients: 1 cup strawberry puree, 1 cup milk, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt.

    Instructions: In a saucepan, whisk together sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually whisk in milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and comes to a boil. Remove from heat, stir in strawberry puree, and pour into serving cups. Chill in the refrigerator until set.

    These pudding recipes are simple to make and can be customized with your favorite flavors. Enjoy your homemade puddings as delightful desserts or snacks!
     

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
