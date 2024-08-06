Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Independence Day 2024: Everything you need to know about the day's history, significance and more

    Independence Day-related news updates: India's Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 every year when in 1947 the country got its Independence from British rule.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    India's Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 every year when in 1947 the country got its Independence from British rule. India gained sovereignty from British colonial rule. This pivotal event is commemorated annually with patriotism, celebration, and reflection.

    Historical Background

    The quest for Indian independence began in earnest in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, fueled by rising nationalist sentiments and movements. Key figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose played crucial roles in the struggle. The Indian National Congress, along with other political and social organizations, led various campaigns, including non-violent civil disobedience, to challenge British authority.

    The demand for independence intensified after World War II, as Britain faced economic strain and mounting pressure for decolonization. Negotiations between British officials and Indian leaders culminated in the 1947 Indian Independence Act, which provided for the partition of British India into two separate entities: India and Pakistan. On August 15, 1947, India formally achieved independence, with Jawaharlal Nehru becoming the first Prime Minister of the newly sovereign nation.

    Significance

    Independence Day holds deep significance for India and its people. It symbolizes the triumph of a long and arduous struggle for freedom, reflecting the resilience and sacrifice of countless individuals who fought for the nation's right to self-governance. The day is marked by a series of events, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural performances across the country.

    The Prime Minister delivers a national address from the Red Fort in Delhi, reiterating the values of freedom, democracy, and unity. Schools, government institutions, and various organizations host activities that celebrate India's rich heritage and diverse culture.

    Independence Day serves as a reminder of the nation's journey from colonial subjugation to self-rule and highlights the ongoing commitment to uphold democratic principles and national integrity. It is both a celebration of past achievements and a moment to reflect on the continued pursuit of progress and equality.

