Independence Day 2023: How Bhikhaji Cama unfurled Indian flag in Germany

Learn about Bhikhaji Cama, a prominent Indian independence leader and revolutionary who played a significant role in the freedom movement. Discover her contributions, activism, and lasting impact on India's struggle for independence. by Leona Merlin Antony

Also known as Madam Cama, Bhikhaji Rustom Cama was one of the prominent leaders in the Indian Independence Movement. On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, it is very important to remember the forgotten personalities who fought for the privilege we enjoy today.

1. Biography

Bhikhaji Cama is from a Parso Zoroastrian family from Bombay. She received a good education and was affluent with a lot of languages. She later married Rustom Cama which turned out to be not very successful. She is well-known for her philanthropic activities and social work.

2. Beginning of Activism

Bhikhaji was an active volunteer during the 1896 Bombay plague. While receiving medical care for her worse condition, she acquainted with Shyamji Krishna Varma and Dadabhai Naoroji who helped her sow the seeds of patriotism. She refused to sign a contract in London in which she had to promise to abstain from nationalist activities.

3. Indian flag unfurled on foreign soil

Bhikhaji is the first person who hoisted the Indian flag in Stuttgart, Germany, a foreign soil in 1907. She fought for human rights and equality from the then British rule. She also explained how Bombay got gravely affected by the famine of 1896.

4. Design of Flag of Indian Independence

This flag was based on the Calcutta flag. The green, yellow and red represent Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism in order. A crescent moon(left) and a sun image(right) were on the flag which again depicted Islam and Hinduism respectively. There were eight lotuses in the upper part of the flag to represent the provinces of the British, at the time. The words written in the middle of the flag were “Vande Madaram”.

5. Gender Equality

The Suffragette movement and Christabel Pankhurst influenced Bhikhaji a lot, in her interest in gender equality. Her speech in Cairo, Egypt during 1910 is very famous. She questioned the absence of women representation in Egypt by asking, “The sons of Egypt are here, but what about the daughters”. Bhikhaji’s stance on vote rights was however secondary to her stance towards freedom struggle.

6. Death and Exile

World War I, 1914 led to the France-Britain alliance. Cama did not leave the country when Paris India Society members left. After a brief arrest period, she was interned without trial in Vichy, France. Cama remained in exile till 1935, in Europe. She renounced sedition activities and travelled back to Bombay due to very bad health conditions. At the age of 74, she died on 13 August 1936.