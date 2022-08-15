Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2022: Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook status to share with everyone

    India will be celebrating its 75 glorious years of independence from British rule on August 15, 2022. Here are some quotes, wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status that you can share with everyone.

    Independence Day 2022
    First Published Aug 15, 2022

    India will be celebrating its 75 glorious years of independence from British rule on August 15, 2022. It was on this day that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. A number of patriotic events will be organised on this day, including the hoisting of the national flag at Red Fort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his address to the nation. State chief ministers will all hoist the national flag in the respective states. A perfect way to start the celebrations is by sending patriotic wishes, messages and quotes to fellow Indians, friends, family and loved ones.

    Messgaes you can share on Independence Day 2022

    • To our brave soldiers and freedom fighters who are the heroes of the nation – they are the reason we are free today, and we will never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!
    • It fills my heart with pride to see the colours of Independence Day spreading joy and happiness all around. May the glory of this day be with you forever.
    • Let us think of what we can do for our country to make it a place of peace, happiness, and wealth. Here’s wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Independence Day.
    • As we commemorate the anniversary of our independence, may the Indian flag soar much higher. Happy Independence Day.
    • Let us take some time to value our nation and noway forget the sacrifices made by the people of this country. Happy Independence Day!
    • Let your spirits fly grandly with the Indian flag today- Happy Independence Day!
       

    Here are Facebook and WhatsApp status you can put on your social media

    • Independence comes with responsibility. Happy Independence Day.
    • There is nothing more precious in this life as independence.
    • Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to everyone. Let us celebrate this day with high spirits by promising to be responsible towards our country.
    • The one gift that all of us can give our nation on Independence Day is the promise that we work hard to be the best citizens for our country. Happy Independence Day.
    • Happy Independence Day- Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your wards and pride in your soul. Let’s laud our nation.
    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022
