How to restore faded leather bag and make it shiny like BRAND new

If you want to restore the appearance of a leather bag and make it look brand new again. With proper care, your leather can regain its shine and continue to look beautiful over time.

To make leather shine and restore its natural luster, follow these steps:

Clean the bag: Start by removing any dirt or debris from the surface of the leather. Use a soft cloth or a leather cleaner specifically designed for the type of leather your bag is made from. Gently wipe the entire surface of the bag, paying attention to any stains or spots.

Condition the leather: After cleaning, apply a leather conditioner to nourish and moisturize the leather. This will help restore its natural oils and prevent drying or cracking. Follow the instructions on the conditioner and apply it evenly, using a clean cloth or a soft brush.

Remove scuffs and scratches: You can use a leather balm or a specialized leather repair kit to address scuffs or scratches. Apply the product to the affected areas, following the instructions provided. Use a gentle hand and buff the leather in circular motions until the scuffs or scratches are less noticeable.

Restore color: If the leather has lost some color or appears faded, you can use a leather dye or color-restoring product. Choose a color that matches your bag and apply it sparingly, following the product instructions. Test the product on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it achieves the desired result.

Protect the bag: Consider using a leather protectant or water-repellent spray to keep your leather bag looking new. This will help shield the leather from stains, spills, and moisture. Follow the product instructions and apply the protectant evenly, allowing it to dry completely before using the bag.