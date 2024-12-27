How does exercise impact your health? Discover 5 surprising benefits

Exercise is essential for overall health, offering benefits like weight control, disease prevention, mood improvement, increased energy, and pain relief. Consistency is key to achieving lasting results.

How does exercise impact your health? Discover 5 surprising benefits NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Exercise isn’t just about building muscles or losing weight, it's a key factor in maintaining overall health and improving quality of life. Whether you're looking to prevent illness, boost your mood, or gain more energy throughout the day, regular physical activity plays a vital role in your well-being. Incorporating exercise into your routine can offer numerous advantages, regardless of your age or fitness level. Here's how exercise positively impacts your body and mind.

1. Helps Control Weight

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to manage your weight. Engaging in physical activity helps you burn calories, which is essential for preventing weight gain and maintaining a healthy weight. While consistent gym workouts are fantastic, don’t stress if you can’t fit in long exercise sessions every day. Small, consistent activities throughout the day, such as taking the stairs or increasing your daily movement, can make a difference. The more active you are, the more calories you burn, which helps you maintain or lose weight over time.

2. Reduces the Risk of Chronic Diseases

Physical activity is incredibly effective in reducing the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. Regular exercise helps increase the levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, often referred to as "good" cholesterol, and lowers unhealthy triglycerides. This combination helps improve blood flow, which lowers the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Even if you're managing existing health issues, staying active can help keep those conditions in check and improve your overall health.

3. Boosts Mood and Relieves Stress

When life feels overwhelming, physical activity can offer a quick emotional lift. Exercise stimulates the production of brain chemicals, such as endorphins, that can make you feel happier and more relaxed. Whether it's a workout at the gym or a simple walk around the block, exercise helps reduce anxiety, combat depression, and improve your mood. Additionally, feeling physically stronger and more capable can boost your confidence and improve self-esteem, giving you a sense of accomplishment and emotional resilience.

4. Increases Energy Levels

Do you find yourself feeling fatigued after simple tasks, like running errands or doing household chores? Regular exercise improves your cardiovascular health, enabling your heart and lungs to work more efficiently. With better oxygen and nutrient delivery to your tissues, you'll experience enhanced muscle strength and endurance, which means you’ll have more energy to complete daily tasks. Over time, you'll notice a significant improvement in your stamina, helping you feel less winded by everyday activities.

5. Aids in Managing and Reducing Pain

Chronic pain can significantly impact your quality of life, but exercise has been shown to help reduce pain levels and improve mobility. While resting used to be the go-to treatment for chronic pain, recent studies suggest that aerobic exercises can serve as a natural pain relief method. Exercise can increase your pain tolerance and improve flexibility, making it easier to manage pain associated with conditions like chronic low back pain, fibromyalgia, and soft tissue disorders. Incorporating exercise into your routine not only alleviates discomfort but can also improve your long-term quality of life.

Exercise offers a wide range of benefits, from weight control and disease prevention to improved mood and energy levels. By making physical activity a part of your daily routine, you can experience these positive changes and lead a healthier, more vibrant life. The key to success is consistency, whether it's through structured workouts or small, daily activities, staying active is one of the best ways to invest in your long-term health and well-being.

ALSO READ Fast Walking vs. Slow Walking: Which is better for fat loss?

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tempted by Christmas treats? Study reveals sugar content labels are ineffective in curbing holiday cravings snt

Tempted by Christmas treats? Study reveals sugar content labels are ineffective in curbing holiday cravings

Is wearing socks while sleeping good for your health? Here's what you should know NTI

Is wearing socks while sleeping good for your health? Here's what you should know

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking Why this special sarshan is so popular AJR

Vaikunta Ekadashi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking – Why this special darshan is so popular

Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then? shk

Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then?

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door shk

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir assaulted in USA: Pakistani actress allegedly abused, called names; Read on ATG

Hania Aamir assaulted in USA: Pakistani actress allegedly abused, called names; Read on

Tamil Nadu: BJP chief K Annamalai whips himself to protest Anna University sexual assault case (WATCH) vkp

Tamil Nadu: BJP chief K Annamalai whips himself to protest Anna University sexual assault case (WATCH)

LG unveils worlds first transparent TV signature oled t its price will shock you check specifications gcw

LG unveils world's first transparent TV | It's price will SHOCK you

Manmohan Singh had one condition for marriage & he knew Gursharan Kaur was his perfect match shk

Manmohan Singh had one condition for marriage & he knew Gursharan Kaur was his perfect match

Government employees to receive DA of Rs 10,080 every month Here's what you need to know AJR

Government employees to receive DA of Rs 10,080 every month – Here's what you need to know

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon