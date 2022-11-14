Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Homemade hair packs to keep dandruff at bay during the winter season

    One of the most common hair problems that one faces during the winter season is dandruff. But there are always ways to tackle it – all you need is basic ingredients from your kitchen. Read on to know what hair packs will help you get rid of dandruff.

    Homemade hair packs to keep dandruff at bay during the winter season drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 8:43 PM IST

    Come winters and our skin and hair start becoming dry. While the face becomes dull, hair becomes dry and frizzy. At the same time, the scalp also becomes itchy, leading to dandruff. Many people opt for anti-dandruff shampoos that are highly infused with chemicals and can further damage the hair, making them weaker. As a result, it begins to break, further leading to hair fall.

    Therefore, if dandruff is one of your hair concerns this winter season, then here are some home remedies that you can try for dandruff-free and healthy-looking hair. What’s a cherry on top is that you need basic ingredients for these remedies which are easily available in your kitchen.

    ALSO READ: Hot chocolate drinks you can try out this winter

    Eggs: Break an egg or two into a bowl; separate the yolk and egg white. Now, apply the egg white from the scalp to the tip of the hair and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash it using a mild shampoo. Not only will it help you get rid of dandruff, but also make your hair smooth and shiny.

    ALSO READ: 5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner

    Apple Cider Vinegar: If you want to eliminate dandruff from the root, then mix apple cider vinegar with egg whites. Cover your scalp with this mix. After about half an hour, wash the hair and shampoo it. Applying this mix two to three times a week gets rid of dandruff.

    Olive oil: Also known as ‘Jaitun ka Tel’ in Hindi, olive oil helps in eliminating dandruff and dryness. Mix the oil with one teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it on the scalp with the help of a brush. After about an hour, wash the hair with lukewarm water.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 8:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liquid or cream-based, which makeup foundation is best for you? Find out sur

    Liquid or cream-based, which makeup foundation is best for you? Find out

    Amazing benefits of sugarcane juice for glowing skin and healthy hair SUR

    Sugarcane juice can be 'food' for good skin and hair; here's how

    No secret sauce or magical fix here is how Suniel Shetty keeps himself fit at 61 drb

    ‘No secret sauce or magical fix’, here’s how Suniel Shetty keeps himself fit at 61

    World Diabetes Day 2022: Debunking common myths around the disease drb

    World Diabetes Day 2022: Debunking common myths around the disease

    Kolkata Shlok Mukherjee is India winner for Doodle for Google 2022 contest check details gcw

    Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee is India's winner for Doodle for Google 2022 contest

    Recent Stories

    football Has Ronaldo congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 2022 win? Real Madrid icon gives shocking response snt

    Has Ronaldo congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 2022 win? Real Madrid icon gives shocking response

    Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad here is why drb

    Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad; here’s why

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional seat allotment for Round 2 released; know steps to check - adt

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional result released; know steps to check

    Measles outbreak in Mumbai Know all about symptoms causes treatment about the viral infection gcw

    Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Know all about symptoms, treatment about the viral infection

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why 'One Kiss' sensation Dua Lipa will not perform at opening ceremony snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why 'One Kiss' sensation Dua Lipa will not perform at opening ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon