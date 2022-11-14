Homemade hair packs to keep dandruff at bay during the winter season

One of the most common hair problems that one faces during the winter season is dandruff. But there are always ways to tackle it – all you need is basic ingredients from your kitchen. Read on to know what hair packs will help you get rid of dandruff.

Come winters and our skin and hair start becoming dry. While the face becomes dull, hair becomes dry and frizzy. At the same time, the scalp also becomes itchy, leading to dandruff. Many people opt for anti-dandruff shampoos that are highly infused with chemicals and can further damage the hair, making them weaker. As a result, it begins to break, further leading to hair fall.

Therefore, if dandruff is one of your hair concerns this winter season, then here are some home remedies that you can try for dandruff-free and healthy-looking hair. What’s a cherry on top is that you need basic ingredients for these remedies which are easily available in your kitchen.

ALSO READ: Hot chocolate drinks you can try out this winter

Eggs: Break an egg or two into a bowl; separate the yolk and egg white. Now, apply the egg white from the scalp to the tip of the hair and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash it using a mild shampoo. Not only will it help you get rid of dandruff, but also make your hair smooth and shiny.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner

Apple Cider Vinegar: If you want to eliminate dandruff from the root, then mix apple cider vinegar with egg whites. Cover your scalp with this mix. After about half an hour, wash the hair and shampoo it. Applying this mix two to three times a week gets rid of dandruff.

Olive oil: Also known as ‘Jaitun ka Tel’ in Hindi, olive oil helps in eliminating dandruff and dryness. Mix the oil with one teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it on the scalp with the help of a brush. After about an hour, wash the hair with lukewarm water.