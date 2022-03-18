Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2022: Do's and Dont's to protect your eyes from Holi colours

    Today is Holi and everyone loves celebrating this festival of colours. While your skin and hair get all the tender, loving care they deserve, the eyes are often left out. Here are 7 tips to avoid eyes-damage from Holi colours

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Colours are irritants for your eyes and can cause itching and infection. You may also lose your eyesight in severe cases. Here are seven ways to protect your eyes from the dangerous Holi colours.

    Apply oil
    Apply oil around your eyes to keep them safe and wash the colours off quickly. The oil protects your eyes by sticking on your eyelids and not allowing colour to enter your eyes. Use coconut oil to keep your eyes clear of the colours.

    Avoid rubbing
    If any colour enters your eyes, then avoid rubbing them immediately. Instead use an eye drop to clean your eyes and gently wipe with a cotton cloth. 

    No water
    Do not use water to clean your eyes when some Holi colour enters your eyes. This can cause discomfort and injure your eyes. Use lubricating eye drops to clean your eyes.

    Also Read: Are you pregnant and want to play Holi? Here are some dos and don'ts

    Avoid contact lenses
    If you will play Holi, then wear your spectacles instead of contact lenses. The colour can damage your lenses and stain them. The chemicals from the colours can seep into your eyes and irritate them.

    Wear glasses
    If you have numbered glasses, then you must wear those while playing Holi. If you wish to protect your eyes, you could also wear sunglasses to avoid the flying colour. The glasses are a shield for your sight.

    Also Read: Holi 2022: Here are 5 pre and post Holi hair care advice

    Use herbal colours
    Most Holi colours have hazardous chemicals in them that can cause injury to your eyes, skin, and hair. To avoid this, it is best to refrain from using such colours. Opt for herbal colours that are gentle on your skin. 

    Also Read: Holi 2022: Here’s how you can celebrate it in the eco-friendly way

    Also Read: Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all

    Play gently
    Holi is often played roughly where people run after each other to apply colours on the faces and hands. Instead of being bullies, play in a friendly, soft, manner where you don’t apply colours around the eyes or face. 

    Enjoy your Holi with your family and friends by playing in a safe and happy manner. Keep your eyes safe and protected with these tips on this Holi.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
