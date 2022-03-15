Holi 2022: Here are 5 pre and post Holi hair care advice

Here are 5 Holi hair care tips and tricks to protect your hair from toxic colours in the air. We spoke to Dr Ramadevi, Senior Dermatologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who gave us some good advice; read on

The festival of the colours of Holi is a source of great joy. It's fun to play with colours. However, only then do the real problems begin. Chemicals in Holi colours can cause damage to skin and hair. The threat of caterpillars is due to the fact that the body and hair do not leave sticky dyes. Some people will be confined to their homes unable to go out. You also need to take some precautions to avoid getting such a problem.

Synthetic colours can dry and damage the hair, it is important to take necessary precautions:

• Oil your hair about an hour before going to play with colours. The oil penetrates into your hair and scalp which acts as a barrier in preventing colours to settle down in hair. Oil also makes it easier to wash it off.

• Tie your hair up in a bun or a ponytail to minimize its contact with any kind of harmful colours. If possible, better to cover your hair with a scarf while you’re playing Holi.

• Trim the split ends before Holi, as the synthetic colours can dry out your hair, which ultimately causes more split ends.





Also Read: Holi 2022: Know how 'Festival of Colours' is celebrated across different Indian states

Tips to be followed for hair care after playing Holi:

• Before washing your hair, brush your strands well which will help you to get rid of all the dry colours. This is one of the most fruitful tips to remove Holi colour. Then, wash your head with a lot of water followed by a mild shampoo to cleanse your scalp and strands of colours.

• Apply a conditioner containing fatty alcohols (Cetearyl alcohol, Cetyl alcohol, and stearyl alcohol), emollients (dimethicone, cetyl esters), vitamin E, and rinse it thoroughly after a few minutes to soften your hair, improves shine, and control frizz as well.

Also Read: HOLI 2022: PROTECT YOUR SKIN ON THE 'FESTIVAL OF COLOURS', 5 SKINCARE TIPS FOR ALL



Care to be taken 3- 4 days after Holi:

• For strengthening of hair and reducing split ends deep conditioning is essential. For this use extra-nourishing hair masks or easily available home products like eggs or yoghurt to cure the damage caused by the colours. Deep conditioners have higher concentrations of emollients and humectants and are left in the hair for 20-30 minutes

• Go for a hair spa treatment as it will help add back some moisture to your hair