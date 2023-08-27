Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 ways to use colour corrector properly

    Using a color corrector properly involves understanding color theory and applying the correct techniques to address specific skin concerns. Color correctors are used to neutralize unwanted undertones and imperfections on the skin, such as redness, sallowness, and dark circles. Here's how to use color correctors effectively:

    Here are 7 ways to use colour corrector properly ADC EIA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 8:11 PM IST

    1. Identify the Concern: Determine the specific skin concern you want to address. Different color correctors target different issues:

    • Green: Neutralizes redness and blemishes.
    • Peach/Orange: Corrects blue or purple undertones, often used for dark circles on lighter skin tones.
    • Salmon/Red: Suitable for deeper skin tones to correct dark circles.
    • Yellow: Counteracts purple or blue undertones and brightens the complexion.
    • Lavender/Purple: Cancels out yellow or sallow undertones.

    2. Choose the Right Product: Select a color corrector that suits your skin tone and the issue you want to correct. Consider the product's formulation (liquid, cream, stick), as well as its coverage and finish.

    3. Apply a Base: Begin with a clean and moisturized face. Apply your regular foundation or concealer as a base before using color correctors. This helps ensure a natural finish and prevents excessive layering.

    4. Apply Color Corrector: Use a small amount of the color corrector on the areas that need correction. Apply with a clean fingertip, makeup brush, or beauty sponge. Blend gently until the corrector is seamlessly incorporated into the skin. Avoid rubbing vigorously to prevent disrupting the foundation underneath.

    5. Layering: If needed, you can layer a skin-toned concealer or foundation over the color corrector. This will help further conceal the corrected area and create a smoother, more even finish.

    6. Set with Powder: To set the corrector and ensure long-lasting coverage, lightly dust a translucent setting powder over the corrected areas. This step helps prevent the corrector from moving or creasing throughout the day.

    7. Don't Overdo It: Less is often more when it comes to color correctors. Using too much product can result in a cakey or unnatural appearance. Start with a small amount, and build up coverage if necessary.

    8. Practice and Experiment: Color correction can be a bit trial and error, especially when you're new to it. Practice different techniques and product combinations to find what works best for your skin type and concern.

    9. Blend Well: Proper blending is crucial. Make sure there are no visible lines or demarcations between the corrected areas and the rest of your makeup.

    10. Natural Lighting: Apply and assess your makeup in natural lighting to ensure that the corrector has effectively balanced the undertones and that your makeup looks seamless.

    Remember, mastering color correction may take some practice, so don't get discouraged if it doesn't look perfect the first time. As you experiment and learn, you'll become more confident in using color correctors to achieve a flawless complexion.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 8:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 7 effective ways to reduce drinking everyday ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways to reduce drinking everyday

    Pookalam creation to Sadhya: 7 things that make Onam special ATG EAI

    Pookalam creation to Sadhya: 7 things that make Onam special

    Onam 2023: 26 dishes spread in Sadhya; interesting meal customs ATG

    Onam 2023: 26 dishes spread in Sadhya; interesting meal customs

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read anr eai

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read

    Onam 2023: How to make an easy Pookalam or floral rangoli design; Check here anr eai

    Onam 2023: How to make an easy Pookalam or floral rangoli design; Check here

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 effective ways to reduce drinking everyday ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways to reduce drinking everyday

    Jawan Role of Thalapathy Vijay in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out now; check details ADC

    Jawan: Role of Thalapathy Vijay in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out now; check details

    Man stabs senior citizen mistaking him for owner of a stray dog which barked at him vkp

    Man stabs senior citizen mistaking him for owner of a stray dog which barked at him

    Bengaluru Metro: Purple Line inspection likely after September 6 vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Purple Line inspection likely after September 6

    Inter-State Metro: Tamil Nadu begins feasibility study while protests continue in Karnataka vkp

    Inter-State Metro: Tamil Nadu begins feasibility study while protests continue in Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon