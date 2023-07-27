Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 effective ways to beat Monday Morning Blues

    Beating Monday morning blues can be challenging, but with some simple strategies, you can start your week on a positive note and set the tone for the rest of the days ahead. Here are some tips to help you overcome those Monday morning blues.

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 8:09 PM IST

    Everyone experiences Monday morning blues at some point, but with a positive attitude and these strategies, you can turn your Mondays into a more enjoyable and productive day.

    • Get enough sleep on Sunday night: Ensure you have a restful night's sleep on Sunday to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the new week.

    • Plan something enjoyable for Monday: Look forward to something enjoyable on Monday morning, whether it's having your favorite breakfast, listening to your favorite music, or doing a short meditation session. Having something to look forward to can make Mondays more bearable.
    • Set goals for the week: Having clear goals and objectives for the week can give you a sense of purpose and motivation to start your Monday positively.

    • Organize and prioritize tasks: Start your day by organizing your tasks and prioritizing them. This will help you focus on what needs to be done and reduce feelings of overwhelm.
    • Dress comfortably and confidently: Wearing something comfortable and that boosts your confidence can help improve your mood and mindset for the day.
    • Listen to uplifting music or podcasts: Play your favorite uplifting music or listen to motivational podcasts during your morning routine or commute to work to lift your spirits.

    • Avoid stressful situations: Try to avoid any unnecessary stress or conflicts on Monday morning. If possible, postpone challenging discussions until later in the week when you feel more settled.
