Here are 7 best ways to manage ADHD; try them out for a better living!

Although having ADHD presents obstacles, creating boundaries for yourself can reduce frustration and increase productivity. Start by following these 7 guidelines for a happier life with ADHD and lesser stress.

Here are a few tips that you can try and adopt to make your life better, even if you are battling ADHD. It is a gradual process andy you cannot expect to see results in a day. So, stay calm and keep at it for better results.

Consider the positive: Stop criticising yourself over the 20% of mistakes you made. Pay attention to the 80% you nailed.

Apologise: You misplaced a date or a birthday. Maintaining a friendship requires more than just sending an apology email or making a phone call.

Try not to judge: You don't need to have a spotless home to host guests. Friends don't visit you at home; they visit you. It may be time to make new acquaintances if they do criticise.

First, take care of your symptoms: Immediately after taking your prescription, when symptoms won't interfere, schedule that crucial chat with your companion as it is a top priority.

Say NO if and when required: Practise saying, "I'll get back to you on that" before making a commitment. You may be able to keep from overcommitting and becoming worn out.

Don't accept a bad physician: Don't go back to your doctor if he/she dismisses your side effects or tells you that you ask too many questions.