Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 best ways to manage ADHD; try them out for a better living!

    Although having ADHD presents obstacles, creating boundaries for yourself can reduce frustration and increase productivity. Start by following these 7 guidelines for a happier life with ADHD and lesser stress.

    Here are 7 best ways to manage ADHD; try them out for a better living! ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Here are a few tips that you can try and adopt to make your life better, even if you are battling ADHD. It is a gradual process andy you cannot expect to see results in a day. So, stay calm and keep at it for better results.

    Consider the positive: Stop criticising yourself over the 20% of mistakes you made. Pay attention to the 80% you nailed.

    Apologise: You misplaced a date or a birthday. Maintaining a friendship requires more than just sending an apology email or making a phone call.

    Try not to judge: You don't need to have a spotless home to host guests. Friends don't visit you at home; they visit you. It may be time to make new acquaintances if they do criticise.

    First, take care of your symptoms: Immediately after taking your prescription, when symptoms won't interfere, schedule that crucial chat with your companion as it is a top priority.

    Say NO if and when required: Practise saying, "I'll get back to you on that" before making a commitment. You may be able to keep from overcommitting and becoming worn out.

    Don't accept a bad physician: Don't go back to your doctor if he/she dismisses your side effects or tells you that you ask too many questions.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for June 24 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 24, 2023: Cancer may face a difficult situation, good day for Pisces & more

    Numerology Prediction for June 24 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind ADC

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind

    Can diabetic patients eat jackfruit or mangoes? Here's what health expert says anr

    Can diabetic patients eat jackfruit or mangoes? Here's what health expert says

    International Widows Day 2023: Know about date, history, significance and celebration ADC

    International Widows Day 2023: Know about date, history, significance and celebration

    Recent Stories

    Yoga to No Smoking: 5 tips to make eye-sight much better vma

    Yoga to No Smoking: 5 tips to make eye-sight much better

    PM Modi speech at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum highlights

    'This is the moment...' PM Modi invites US businessmen to be part of India's growth story

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai: PM Modi's vision for Digital India is way ahead of his time

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai: PM Modi’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time

    PM Modi's US visit: 'This State visit of PM Modi wasn't about China, says John Kirby Watch AJR

    PM Modi's US visit was NOT about leveraging India to be counterweight to China, says John Kirby | Watch

    Daily Horoscope for June 24 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 24, 2023: Cancer may face a difficult situation, good day for Pisces & more

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon