Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 6 reasons you should get a tap water filter for skin health

    Invest in a tap water filter for the sake of your skin health. From removing harmful chemicals to promoting a clear complexion, explore six factors that make a water filter an essential addition to your skincare routine. by Leona Merlin Antony

    Here are 6 reasons you should get a tap water filter for skin health LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    We tend to focus more on the external skincare items we use, but what about the water we use to wash our skin? The pollutants in tap water may have an adverse effect on the health of our skin. Your skin's condition and overall appearance can be significantly improved by purchasing a tap water filter.


    ALSO READ: 5 easy tips to get a good night sleep

    1. Removes Chlorine and Chemicals

    Chlorine and other water treatment chemicals often appear in tap water, which can dry out and irritate your skin by stripping it of its natural oils. These hazardous elements are successfully removed by a water filter, leaving your skin feeling nourished and soft.

     

    2. Reduces Heavy Metals and Impurities

    Water filters can remove heavy metals and other contaminants that may be in your tap water. These things can irritate skin disorders like acne and eczema, block pores, and cause inflammation.

    3. Minimizes Free Radical Damage

    Free radicals, which can harm the skin's collagen and elastin and cause premature aging, are present in certain tap water. By filtering your water, you may lower your exposure to free radicals and maintain the youthful appearance of your skin.

     

    4. Balanced pH Level

    The pH balance of unfiltered tap water may be imbalanced, which might affect your skin's natural pH and cause irritation or dryness. A water filter can assist in keeping the pH level more neutral, supporting a stronger skin barrier.

    5. Soothes Irritated Skin

    If you have sensitive or easily irritated skin, using filtered water can make a noticeable difference. Without the harsh chemicals and impurities, your skin is less likely to experience redness, itching, or inflammation.

     

    6. Enhances the Efficiency of Skincare Products

    Your skincare products will operate more efficiently on a clean surface. Your serums, moisturizers, and treatments will penetrate the skin more effectively and produce the best results if contaminants aren't getting in the way of their absorption.

    ALSO READ: Itchy, red, and watery eyes: Decoding the signs of Conjunctivitis, how to prevent it & more

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unlock your skin's potential with THESE must-have skincare apps MIS

    Unlock your skin's potential with THESE must-have skincare apps

    10 easy and wholesome breakfast options you can try for busy morning mis

    10 easy and wholesome breakfast options you can try for busy morning

    Ahmedabad to Surat: 7 cities of Gujarat that unveil the state's heritage and modern marvels ATG EAI

    Ahmedabad to Surat: 7 cities of Gujarat that unveil the state's heritage and modern marvels

    Itchy red and watery eyes Decoding the signs of Conjunctivitis how to prevent it more gcw

    Itchy, red, and watery eyes: Decoding the signs of Conjunctivitis, how to prevent it & more

    5 easy tips to get a good night sleep mis

    5 easy tips to get a good night sleep

    Recent Stories

    Ushasi Ray monsoon looks: Actress slays from casuals to ethnic ADC

    Ushasi Ray monsoon looks: Actress slays across casuals to ethnic

    7 essential tips for curly hair care during monsoon gcw eai

    7 essential tips for curly hair care during monsoon

    Unlock your skin's potential with THESE must-have skincare apps MIS

    Unlock your skin's potential with THESE must-have skincare apps

    Kerala man who went missing over a year ago suspected to be killed, buried; Wife in police custody anr

    Kerala man who went missing over a year ago suspected to be killed, buried; Wife in police custody

    What kind of INDIA are you?': S Jaishankar slams Opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha AJR

    'What kind of INDIA are you?': S Jaishankar slams Opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon