Here are 6 reasons you should get a tap water filter for skin health

Invest in a tap water filter for the sake of your skin health. From removing harmful chemicals to promoting a clear complexion, explore six factors that make a water filter an essential addition to your skincare routine. by Leona Merlin Antony

We tend to focus more on the external skincare items we use, but what about the water we use to wash our skin? The pollutants in tap water may have an adverse effect on the health of our skin. Your skin's condition and overall appearance can be significantly improved by purchasing a tap water filter.



ALSO READ: 5 easy tips to get a good night sleep

1. Removes Chlorine and Chemicals

Chlorine and other water treatment chemicals often appear in tap water, which can dry out and irritate your skin by stripping it of its natural oils. These hazardous elements are successfully removed by a water filter, leaving your skin feeling nourished and soft.

2. Reduces Heavy Metals and Impurities

Water filters can remove heavy metals and other contaminants that may be in your tap water. These things can irritate skin disorders like acne and eczema, block pores, and cause inflammation.

3. Minimizes Free Radical Damage

Free radicals, which can harm the skin's collagen and elastin and cause premature aging, are present in certain tap water. By filtering your water, you may lower your exposure to free radicals and maintain the youthful appearance of your skin.

4. Balanced pH Level

The pH balance of unfiltered tap water may be imbalanced, which might affect your skin's natural pH and cause irritation or dryness. A water filter can assist in keeping the pH level more neutral, supporting a stronger skin barrier.

5. Soothes Irritated Skin

If you have sensitive or easily irritated skin, using filtered water can make a noticeable difference. Without the harsh chemicals and impurities, your skin is less likely to experience redness, itching, or inflammation.

6. Enhances the Efficiency of Skincare Products

Your skincare products will operate more efficiently on a clean surface. Your serums, moisturizers, and treatments will penetrate the skin more effectively and produce the best results if contaminants aren't getting in the way of their absorption.

ALSO READ: Itchy, red, and watery eyes: Decoding the signs of Conjunctivitis, how to prevent it & more