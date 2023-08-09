Here are 6 effective ways to clean stubbornly greasy utensils

Say goodbye to greasy cookware. Explore 6 effective ways to clean greasy utensils and restore their shine. From natural remedies to kitchen staples, discover solutions for sparkling cookware.

Dealing with greasy utensils can be a daunting task, but fret not! From kitchen staples to natural solutions, there are several methods to conquer stubborn grease and restore your cookware's pristine condition. Here are six tried-and-true ways to clean greasy utensils and enjoy a sparkling kitchen:

1. Hot Water and Dish Soap

Begin by soaking the greasy utensils in hot water mixed with dish soap. This simple solution helps loosen grease, making it easier to clean.

2. Vinegar and Baking Soda

Create a paste by mixing vinegar and baking soda. Apply it to the greasy areas, let it sit for a while, then scrub and rinse for squeaky-clean results.

3. Lemon Power

Lemon's natural acidity is a great grease cutter. Squeeze lemon juice on the utensils, sprinkle salt, and scrub to banish stubborn grease.

4. Boiling Water

For metal utensils, boiling water can be a game-changer. Submerge the utensils in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes, and watch the grease dissolve.

5. Dishwasher Magic

Utilize the power of your dishwasher by using a grease-fighting detergent. Place the greasy utensils in the dishwasher for a thorough cleaning.

6. Cooking Oil Trick

Counteract grease with grease! Apply a thin layer of cooking oil to the utensils, then wipe it off with a paper towel to remove the accumulated grease.