Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 5 easy ways to clean your gold jewellery at home, try them out NOW

    You can polish your gold jewellery without being an expert. We invited a few specialists to share their cleaning tips and methods in order to remove the element of guesswork.

    Here are 5 easy ways to clean your gold jewellery at home, try them out NOW ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 9:18 PM IST

    It's actually fairly simple to clean jewellery at home, according to experts. Although there are several items available to aid with the process, using washing up liquid and warm water is the best and most affordable choice.

    ALSO READ: O Baby Trailer OUT: Witness Dileesh Pothan in intense and diverse avatar

    STEP 1: Fill up a bowl and add a few drops of dishwashing liquid to a bowl of warm, not boiling, water.

    STEP 2: Let your jewellery soak. Place your jewellery in the water and let it soak for 10 to 15 minutes.

    STEP 3: Use a gentle brush to scrub each component to remove any tenacious dirt between settings or details, use a soft-bristled toothbrush or paintbrush.

    STEP 4: Rinse and dry. After rinsing under the tap, dry the jewellery by gently patting it with a kitchen towel.

    Here are 5 easy ways to clean your gold jewellery at home, try them out NOW ADC

    ADDITIONAL ADVICE: The cleaning product you choose to use is important.Avoid using any harsh cleaning agents like bleach, and if in doubt, perform a test patch on a hidden spot first. Pick your brush wisely. Use a fresh, baby-sized, soft-bristled toothbrush to clean your gold and platinum jewellery, advise jewellery restoration experts.

    How to Clean Gold Rings with Gemstones: You can easily and safely clean your diamond, ruby, and sapphire jewellery by yourself using household items you probably already have, like a soft toothbrush and some Windex or some ammonia, warm water, and clear dish soap.

    ALSO READ: Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 9:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Food Safety Day: How to properly store vegetarian And non-vegetarian in the refrigerator? ADC

    World Food Safety Day: How to properly store vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in refrigerators?

    Numerology Prediction for June 7 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for June 7 2023 Aries Gemini Cancer Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 7, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus; good day for Gemini, Virgo

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives ADC

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives

    Indias first international cruise vessel flagged off, check route, packages

    India's first international cruise vessel flagged off, check route, packages

    Recent Stories

    The Broken News S2 teaser out: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Bendre star against Jaideep Ahlawat ADC

    The Broken News S2 teaser out: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Bendre star against Jaideep Ahlawat

    Priya Prakash says 'wink' was her idea, director Omar Lulu slams her, suggests medicine for memory loss ADC

    Priya Prakash says 'wink' was her idea, director Omar Lulu slams her, suggests medicine for memory loss

    Example of bureaucratic apathy and lethargy Veterans at lower ranks fume over OROP calculation formula

    'Example of bureaucratic apathy and lethargy...' Veterans at lower ranks fume over OROP calculation formula

    Here are top 5 Bollywood actors who will debut this year adc

    From Ibrahim Ali Khan to Agastya Nanda, here are top 5 Bollywood actors who will debut this year

    7 delectable guava fruit recipes vma

    7 delectable guava fruit recipes

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon