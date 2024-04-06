Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heatwave in India: 'Wear light clothes, avoid outdoor activities,' Kolkata doctor advises citizens

    Areas likely impacted include parts of Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. The present heat in Kolkata is fairly strong, with temperatures feeling closer to 44-45 degrees Celsius due to abnormally high humidity this time of year. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    On Saturday (April 06) the India Meteorological Department predicted "heatwave conditions for the next two days" in sections of the peninsular and eastern India. Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are potentially affected.

    On Saturday, the weather department wrote on X, “Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of east India today and over peninsular India during the next 2 days and abate thereafter.”

    In Kolkata, the current heat is quite intense, feeling more like 44-45 degrees Celsius due to unusually high humidity for this time of year. People who work outdoors often feel exhausted or unwell because of the heat. We spoke to Dr Anirban Chattopadhyay, Senior Consultant, Critical Care Medicine, CMRI- Kolkata, who gave us some advice to deal with this extreme weather.

    Also Read: Heatwave in India: Excessive heat impacts your gut health, know how?

    “In Kolkata, even though the temperature is around 35-37 degrees Celsius, it feels more like 44-45 degrees Celsius. What's unusual is the high humidity, making it very difficult to go out in the heat. This is particularly unusual for April. For those who work outside, heat stroke or exhaustion is very common.

    Patients feel extremely sluggish. We recommend wearing light cotton clothing, carrying sunglasses, water, and an umbrella when going outside. It's preferable to stay in cool places as much as possible. The heat wave is most intense from 12 to 2 PM, so it's best to avoid going outside. While we don't have a special unit dedicated to heat waves, we have prepared our emergency services for patients suffering from heat stroke.

    If you encounter someone suffering from heat stroke, it's crucial to move them to a cool place and apply cold water to their head for cooling. Additionally, there's a high risk of diabetic patients experiencing hypoglycemia during this time, so immediate sugar intake is necessary. These precautions should be kept in mind to prevent adverse health effects.”

    Also Read: Heart Health: Chest pain can be a sign of severe heart issues, not just gas

    Taking these precautions can help prevent health complications associated with the heat. It's crucial to prioritize self-care and look out for others during periods of extreme heat.

