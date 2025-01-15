Heart Health 101: Understand the role of cholesterol in your body

Fat, especially cholesterol, is unhealthy for the heart. However, it is found in all human cells and is essential for creating hormones, vitamin D, and bile acids, which aid fat digestion. The many forms of cholesterol are needed to understand how they affect the heart and body.

Fat, particularly cholesterol, is the bad guy when it comes to heart health. However, it is a natural component in all the cells of the human body and has its importance since it plays a vital role in synthesising hormones, vitamin D, and bile acids which are involved in digestion of fats. The function of cholesterol in the body and its effects on the heart cannot be comprehended without looking at the different types of cholesterol.

Two Faces of Cholesterol

Cholesterol is transported in the blood by lipoproteins, with two major types of cholesterol, namely Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) and High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL). Low density lipoprotein, or LDL, which is commonly labelled as ‘bad’ cholesterol, is even capable of settling on the walls of arteries and forming atherosclerosis, leading to the development of heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes. Elevated LDL level in the blood is often associated with poor diet, inactivity and heredity. HDL, or high density lipoprotein, is often referred to as “good” cholesterol because it is responsible for the cholesterol pick-up from tissues and blood to liver to process or export it and, therefore, decreases the chances of heart diseases.

Cholesterol and Impact on Heart Disease

The proportion of ‘L’ to ‘H’ cholesterol is significant regarding the heart's health. Even though cholesterol is vital for the body, high LDL and low HDL levels cause conditions that are unhealthy for the heart and blood vessels. This hurts the balance and creates conditions such as plaque formation and arterial stiffness, which increases the risk of blockages. Also, high cholesterol is associated with high triglycerides, another type of fat that hastens the processes of artery deterioration and the likelihood of other cardiovascular diseases.

Lifestyle Management of Cholesterol

Cholesterol is critical to the health of the cardiovascular system because it is crucial to keep it within the right range. Fortunately, one could make some changes in their daily lives to help control the cholesterol levels to as normal as possible. Reduced intake of saturated and trans fats which are found in many processed foods, daily physical activity which helps burn fat, smoking cessation, and stress management are some of the ways through which an individual can increase the levels of the ‘good’ HDL while at the same time decreasing the levels of the ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a friend and a foe in maintaining heart health. Though important for various body functions, it is very important to manage the levels of LDL and HDL cholesterol to avoid contracting heart diseases. Thus, proper nutrition and, if needed, medications can help maintain proper cholesterol levels and reduce the risks of heart disease.

- Dr. Jyoti Kusnur, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Goa

