    Health: 5 super healthy Nuts for your Body

    While some nuts like almonds and walnuts are widely popular and well-known for their health benefits, there are several lesser-known nuts that offer excellent nutritional value. Here are five healthy nuts that are not commonly consumed but deserve a place in your diet.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    Here are five healthy nuts that are not commonly consumed but deserve a place in your diet:

Incorporating these lesser-known nuts into your diet can add variety to your nutrition and provide you with a wide range of health benefits. Just remember to consume them in moderation as part of a balanced diet. There are benefits of eating nuts like sustaining a healthy body weight and helping to reduce your risk of certain health conditions like heart disease. Nuts have various textures, flavours, and nutrient profiles. They're great on their own, paired with fruit, or added to dishes like salads, desserts, and grains.

    Here are five healthy nuts that are not commonly consumed but deserve a place in your diet:

    1. Pistachios:

    Pistachios are packed with nutrients like protein, fibre, and healthy fats. They are also a good source of antioxidants, particularly lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health. Additionally, pistachios have been linked to heart health and weight management.

    2. Brazil Nuts:

    These large nuts are rich in selenium, a mineral that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including thyroid function and antioxidant defence. Eating just a few Brazil nuts can provide your daily recommended intake of selenium.

    3. Cashews:

    Cashews are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals like magnesium and zinc. They also contain compounds like phytosterols, which may help lower cholesterol levels.

    4. Macadamia Nuts:

    Macadamia nuts are one of the highest-fat nuts, but the fats are predominantly monounsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy. They are also a good source of fibre, vitamin B1, and manganese.

    5. Pecans:

    Pecans are rich in antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which can help combat oxidative stress in the body. They are also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, manganese, and zinc.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
