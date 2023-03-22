Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family

Gudi Padwa 2023: The auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa falls on March 22, 2023. Celebrate the festival with your loved ones by sending them these wishes, images, messages, and greetings.

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, falls on March 22 this year. The festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar, also marked as the Hindu New Year. Gudi Padwa falls on the day Chaitra Navratri begins and is observed by the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

Gudi Padwa originates from two words - Gudi means a flag or emblem of Lord Brahma, and Padwa means the first day of the phase of the moon. According to ancient folklore, Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa. We see how people wake up early in the morning, clean their homes, take a bath, and decorate the front gate of their homes with beautiful rangoli designs.

Celebrate Gudi Padwa by sending best wishes and messages to your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Check out our curated wishes, images, messages, and greetings below.

Gudi Padwa 2023 wishes:

Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes, and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success to you. Have a blessed Gudi Padwa.

Praying that this New Year brings endless joy and new hopes in your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Gudi Padwa 2023 messages:

This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity on you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the New Year! I hope the new year has all the colors of happiness and laughter for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa 2023 Greetings:

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amid fanfare and religious fervor. May the day bestow you and your family members with good luck, health, and, glad times.

Gudi Padwa is finally here! An important day for you and me. I pray for your goodwill and health. May you be blessed till eternity.

