Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family

    Gudi Padwa 2023: The auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa falls on March 22, 2023. Celebrate the festival with your loved ones by sending them these wishes, images, messages, and greetings.

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, falls on March 22 this year. The festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar, also marked as the Hindu New Year. Gudi Padwa falls on the day Chaitra Navratri begins and is observed by the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

    Gudi Padwa originates from two words - Gudi means a flag or emblem of Lord Brahma, and Padwa means the first day of the phase of the moon. According to ancient folklore, Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa. We see how people wake up early in the morning, clean their homes, take a bath, and decorate the front gate of their homes with beautiful rangoli designs.

    ALSO READ: 3 super fruits which can help in alleviating daily constipation problems

    Celebrate Gudi Padwa by sending best wishes and messages to your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Check out our curated wishes, images, messages, and greetings below.

    Gudi Padwa 2023 wishes:

    Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes, and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success to you. Have a blessed Gudi Padwa.

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

     Praying that this New Year brings endless joy and new hopes in your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

    Gudi Padwa 2023 messages:

    This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity on you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

     Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the New Year! I hope the new year has all the colors of happiness and laughter for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

    Gudi Padwa 2023 Greetings:

    Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amid fanfare and religious fervor. May the day bestow you and your family members with good luck, health, and, glad times.

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

    Gudi Padwa is finally here! An important day for you and me. I pray for your goodwill and health. May you be blessed till eternity.

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

    ALSO READ: 3 superfoods to aid in alleviating the Omega 3 deficiency

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day

    Daily Horoscope for March 22 2023 Taurus Virgo Libra Capricorn Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 22, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for March 22 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, Puja, Vidhi, Timings, Importance And Significance vma

    Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, Puja, Vidhi, Timings, Importance And Significance

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions vma

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions

    Recent Stories

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day

    Daily Horoscope for March 22 2023 Taurus Virgo Libra Capricorn Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 22, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for March 22 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Families of Sisodia, Jain yet to vacate official bungalows: Sources

    Families of Sisodia, Jain yet to vacate official bungalows: Sources

    Scary Panic grips Delhi-NCR after strong tremors (Watch)

    Scary! Panic grips Delhi-NCR after strong earthquake tremors (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon