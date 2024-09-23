Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haldi Doodh: 8 Benefits of drinking it before you sleep

    Haldi doodh, or turmeric milk, is a traditional drink that promotes better sleep, boosts immunity, aids digestion, and offers numerous health benefits when consumed before bed.

    Haldi Doodh: 8 Benefits of drinking it before you sleep
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 4:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    Haldi doodh, commonly known as turmeric milk, is a traditional Indian beverage celebrated for its rich flavor and numerous health benefits. This golden drink, made by mixing turmeric with warm milk and often sweetened with honey or spiced with black pepper, has been consumed for centuries as a natural remedy. As modern science increasingly supports the health claims associated with turmeric, more people are turning to haldi doodh as a comforting nighttime ritual. Drinking this soothing beverage before bedtime can not only promote better sleep but also contribute to overall well-being. Here are eight compelling reasons to make haldi doodh a part of your nightly routine for enhanced health and vitality.

    1. Promotes Better Sleep Quality
    An anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substance found in turmeric is called curcumin. Before going to bed, haldi doodh can help reduce anxiety and foster mental serenity, both of which can improve the quality of your sleep. Its comfortable attributes can also result in a comforting evening routine.

    2. Supports Immune Function
    Haldi doodh is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which can strengthen your immune system. A strong immune system can help ward off illnesses, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and healthy.

    3. Aids Digestion
    Turmeric can enhance digestion by stimulating bile production in the liver. Drinking haldi doodh before sleep can help settle your stomach and alleviate digestive issues, leading to a more restful night.

    4. Reduces Inflammation
    Chronic inflammation can lead to various health issues, including joint pain and digestive disorders. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can help reduce inflammation in the body, promoting overall comfort and well-being.

    5. Enhances Mood and Mental Clarity
    Haldi doodh can have a positive impact on mood and mental clarity. The compounds in turmeric are believed to increase serotonin levels, which can help reduce stress and enhance overall mental health.

    6. Supports Healthy Skin
    The antioxidants in turmeric can promote skin health by fighting free radicals. Drinking haldi doodh before bed may help your skin repair and rejuvenate overnight, giving you a healthier complexion.

    7. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels
    Turmeric has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels, making haldi doodh a great option for those concerned about their glycemic control. Stable blood sugar levels can reduce nighttime cravings and promote a more restful sleep.

    8. A Natural Remedy for Cough and Cold
    If you’re feeling under the weather, haldi doodh can be a soothing remedy. Its warm, comforting properties can help alleviate coughs and soothe a sore throat, making it easier to sleep comfortably.

    Incorporating haldi doodh into your nightly routine can offer a range of benefits, from improving sleep quality to boosting your immune system. This simple yet powerful drink is not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. So, next time you’re winding down for the night, consider a warm cup of haldi doodh to enhance your well-being and ensure a restful sleep.

