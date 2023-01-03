Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair Loss/ hair fall solution at home: Here are some DIY homemade shampoos to deal with damaged hair

    Homemade Shampoo for hair loss: Using chemical-based products on your hair will not only cause hair loss but also make your hair unhealthy. Not to worry, we have remedies for having healthy hair and coping with hair fall issues. These natural homemade shampoo recipes will assist with hair loss.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Hair loss has become an increasingly prevalent condition these days, regardless of whether it is winter or summer. Because of the increase in pollution these days, both men and women suffer from hair loss and dry hair. Using chemical-based hair products can not only cause hair loss, but will also make your hair unhealthy. Not to worry, we have remedies for having healthy hair and coping with hair fall issues.

    Hair loss/fall causes
    There are several unmentioned causes of hair loss. However, the following are the most common reasons of hair loss:
    Excessive use of chemicals
    Dandruff
    Illness or underlying medical condition
    Lack of hair care
    Excessive washing of hair
    Poor hair health
    Poor diet

    Homemade natural shampoo for hair loss

    Shampoo with egg yolk and aloe vera
    To eliminate the strong odour, combine 1 teaspoon lime juice or aloe vera with a few drops of essential oil. Take 1-2 teaspoons of water and mix in 2 egg yolks. Apply this homemade shampoo on a moist or dry scalp.

    Shampoo with gramme flour and honey
    In a mixing basin, combine besan, methi powder, and honey to make a smooth paste. Apply this mixture to your scalp, let it on for 5 minutes, and then rinse with warm water.

    Shampoo with yoghurt and honey
    In a mixing dish, combine yoghurt and honey. Apply this combination to damp hair and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with cold water. This shampoo can also work as a natural conditioner.

    Shampoo with onions and roses
    1 onion and 1-2 teaspoons rose water are needed to make this homemade shampoo. Squeeze the onion juice and combine it with the rose water. Apply this combination to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing with regular water.

    Shampoo with shikakai and methi
    Take some shikakai and combine it with 2-3 glasses of water and fenugreek seeds. Combine the ingredients and bring to a boil for 10-15 minutes. Spray the shampoo all over your hair after straining it. After leaving it on for 15-20 minutes, wash it with warm water.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
