Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: Know history, importance and significant teachings of ninth Guru of Sikhs

    Tegh Bahadur was known as Tyag Mal as a child due to his ascetic lifestyle. During his formative years in Amritsar, Bhai Gurdas taught him Gurmukhi, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Indian religious philosophy, while Baba Budha taught him swordsmanship, archery, and horseback riding.
     

    Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: Know history, importance and significant teachings of ninth Guru of Sikhs - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    Guru Tegh Bahadur is considered the Sikh's ninth Guru. His martyrdom day is marked on November 24, a public holiday. He was a great thinker with a strong spiritual personality. Guru Tegh Bahadur was assassinated in Delhi in 1675 at the command of Aurangzeb. Guru Teg Bahadur was beheaded on this day in 1675 by order of Aurangzeb for refusing to convert to Islam at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

    Know about Guru Tegh Bahadur, 
    Tegh Bahadur was born on April 21, 1621, in Amritsar to Mata Nanki and Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh Guru who established the concept of warrior saints and organised an army against the Mughals.

    As a child, Tegh Bahadur was known as Tyag Mal due to his ascetic lifestyle. During his formative years in Amritsar, Bhai Gurdas taught him Gurmukhi, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Indian religious philosophy, while Baba Budha taught him swordsmanship, archery, and horseback riding.

    He was only 13 years old when he distinguished himself in a battle against a Mughal chieftain. During the conflict, he displayed bravery and skill with a sword, earning him the moniker Tegh Bahadur. 

    After marrying Mata Gujri in Kartarpur in 1632, he travelled to Bakala, close to Amritsar. Here are some of Guru Tegh Bahadur's wise words for you to read on this day,

    1) Neither success nor failure is ever fatal. What matters is courage
    2) The foundation for nonviolence is respect for all beings
    3) Courage can be found in the most unexpected places
    4) Courage is not the absence of fear but the determination that there are things more important than fear
    5) Fear does not exist outside of your thoughts
    6) You can always be forgiven if you dare to admit your mistakes
    7)  Show compassion for all living things; hatred destroys
    8) Great things are made up of small things
    9) A gentleman never offends anyone, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

    Also read: Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day: Do you know why the Sikh Guru was called 'Hind Di Chadar'?

    Also read: WATCH: PM Modi visits Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib

    Also read: PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib on 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain RBA

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 28 to December 4

    Daily Horoscope for November 28 2022 Aries Cancer Sagittarius Taurus Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 28, 2022: Great day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla to undergo third round of polygraph test today; check details AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla to undergo third round of polygraph test today; check details

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images' RBA

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images'

    Chandrapur railway station footbridge collapse claims woman's life - adt

    Chandrapur railway station footbridge collapse claims woman's life

    Stop destroying iconic songs: Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens RBA

    'Stop destroying iconic songs': Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens

    It s on todo list: Elon Musk responds to suggestion about Twitter's character limit - adt

    'It's on todo list': Elon Musk responds to suggestion about Twitter's character limit

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon