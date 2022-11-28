Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: Know history, importance and significant teachings of ninth Guru of Sikhs

Tegh Bahadur was known as Tyag Mal as a child due to his ascetic lifestyle. During his formative years in Amritsar, Bhai Gurdas taught him Gurmukhi, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Indian religious philosophy, while Baba Budha taught him swordsmanship, archery, and horseback riding.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is considered the Sikh's ninth Guru. His martyrdom day is marked on November 24, a public holiday. He was a great thinker with a strong spiritual personality. Guru Tegh Bahadur was assassinated in Delhi in 1675 at the command of Aurangzeb. Guru Teg Bahadur was beheaded on this day in 1675 by order of Aurangzeb for refusing to convert to Islam at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

Know about Guru Tegh Bahadur,

Tegh Bahadur was born on April 21, 1621, in Amritsar to Mata Nanki and Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh Guru who established the concept of warrior saints and organised an army against the Mughals.

As a child, Tegh Bahadur was known as Tyag Mal due to his ascetic lifestyle. During his formative years in Amritsar, Bhai Gurdas taught him Gurmukhi, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Indian religious philosophy, while Baba Budha taught him swordsmanship, archery, and horseback riding.

He was only 13 years old when he distinguished himself in a battle against a Mughal chieftain. During the conflict, he displayed bravery and skill with a sword, earning him the moniker Tegh Bahadur.

After marrying Mata Gujri in Kartarpur in 1632, he travelled to Bakala, close to Amritsar. Here are some of Guru Tegh Bahadur's wise words for you to read on this day,

1) Neither success nor failure is ever fatal. What matters is courage

2) The foundation for nonviolence is respect for all beings

3) Courage can be found in the most unexpected places

4) Courage is not the absence of fear but the determination that there are things more important than fear

5) Fear does not exist outside of your thoughts

6) You can always be forgiven if you dare to admit your mistakes

7) Show compassion for all living things; hatred destroys

8) Great things are made up of small things

9) A gentleman never offends anyone, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

