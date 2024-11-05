Get rid of dandruff: Home remedies for dandruff removal and itchy scalp

With a little extra hair care, you can prevent dandruff to a certain extent. Let's get acquainted with some ways to get rid of dandruff.

Dandruff and hair loss are the main problems faced by many people today. With a little extra hair care, you can prevent dandruff to a certain extent. Let's get acquainted with some ways to get rid of dandruff.

One

Since coconut oil has anti-fungal properties, applying it to the scalp and massaging it helps in removing dandruff.

Two

Take equal amounts of tea tree oil and coconut oil and apply it on the scalp and massage well. Wash with shampoo after 30 minutes.

Three

Aloe vera gel also helps in removing dandruff. For this, apply aloe vera gel on the scalp and massage well. Wash with shampoo after 30 minutes.

Four

Grind fenugreek, mix it with egg white and a teaspoon of lemon juice and apply it on the head. Wash off after fifteen minutes.

Five

Mixing equal amounts of onion juice and lemon juice and applying it on the head helps in getting rid of dandruff and scalp itchiness.

Six

Using a good moisturizing shampoo also helps in removing dandruff and protecting hair health.

Latest Videos