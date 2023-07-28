Gems from oceans: How sardines provide omega-3 fatty acids

Discover the six remarkable ways sardines offer a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids for optimal health. From heart benefits to brain nourishment, explore why sardines are a nutritional powerhouse that should be on your menu. by Leona Merlin Antony

Small but mighty sardines are a powerful source of nourishment despite their tiny size. Sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which is one of its many advantageous properties. Sardines offer many options for increasing your consumption of omega-3 fatty acids, which are necessary for many aspects of health.

ALSO READ: 8 simple, natural ways to boost your energy levels

1. Heart Health

Sardines are a powerhouse source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for enhancing heart health. They support a healthier cardiovascular system by lowering triglyceride levels, reducing inflammation, and maintaining appropriate blood pressure.

2. Brain Nourishment

The growth and development of the brain depend on omega-3 fatty acids. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), a particular kind of omega-3 that is particularly advantageous for brain function, is a component of sardines. Sardine consumption on a regular basis can promote cognitive health and possibly lower the risk of cognitive ageing.

3. Inflammation Fighter

Numerous health problems are linked to chronic inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids found in sardines work to reduce inflammation, which can help in managing inflammatory diseases like arthritis.

4. Support for Vision

DHA, an important omega-3 fatty acid found in sardines, is also a crucial structural element of the retina in the eyes. Sardines can improve eye health and perhaps lower your risk of age-related macular degeneration.

5. Joint health benefits

Sardines' high omega-3 content can provide comfort for people who have joint pain or stiffness. Omega-3s may ease discomfort and increase joint mobility by lubricating joints and reducing inflammation.

6. Skin Nourishment

Omega-3 fatty acids are necessary for keeping healthy skin, making them a skin nutrient. Sardines include DHA and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), which help hydrate the skin and helps treat problems like dermatitis and acne.

ALSO READ: 7 reasons why you should add walking in your daily routine