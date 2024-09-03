Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Which zodiac sign's health, wealth, prosperity will increase?

    Ganesh Chaturthi-related news: Many zodiac signs will be lucky on September 07 and a wonderful conjunction of planets and constellations will occur.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Which zodiac sign's health, wealth, prosperity will increase?
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated from September 7th to September 17th. During this time, a wonderful conjunction of planets and constellations is forming. The prince of planets, Mercury, will be sitting in Leo. Mars will be in Gemini, Venus in Virgo, and Saturn in Aquarius. Besides this, Ravi Pushy and Saarth Siddhi Yoga are also forming on Ganesh Chaturthi. During this period, Cancer individuals will benefit and have the special blessings of Ganesha. There will be positive personality changes. Confidence and strength will also increase. This time will be auspicious for people related to politics. There is profit in work done in partnership. You can get promoted in your field of work. Income has also increased. Married life will also be happy.

    Taurus people will also have the special blessings of Lord Ganesha. Students will benefit greatly during this period. You can get success in competitive exams. This time will also be favorable for entrepreneurs. You can get a big deal. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. There are also possibilities of an increase in wealth and prosperity.

    This time Ganesh Chaturthi will be special for Virgo. The special grace of Ganesha will fall on the natives. New sources of income will open up. There will be an increase in wealth and prosperity. You will get the benefit of material comforts. There will be profit in business. People looking for jobs can get promoted. There will be happiness in the family.

    Disclaimer: The information provided in the astrology article is based on astrologers, almanacs, religious texts, and beliefs. We want you to know that our purpose is to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider these only as information.

