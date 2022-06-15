From hydration to dodging outside food: 5 health precautions to stay fit during monsoon

Staying hydrated during the monsoon is essential for keeping the body in top shape and warding off seasonal infections.

The monsoon season provides respite from the scorching summer heat. However, it also brings common infections like the flu and skin and eye problems, which are more common during this season. The high humidity levels and infectious bacteria and viruses present in the surrounding make you more susceptible to illness.

It is imperative that we need to take care of our health to avoid any problems. Here's some simple monsoon health advice for you,

1) Hydrated enough

During monsoon season, dehydration is expected. Staying hydrated during the monsoon is essential for keeping the body in top shape and warding off seasonal infections. Keep hydrated by drinking water and healthy beverages, like nimbu paani or fruit smoothies. You can also ensure nutrient consumption in this manner.

2) Wear long-sleeved clothes

Aside from full-sleeved clothing, avoid wearing cotton because it absorbs water much faster. Iron your clothes to remove any moisture that may be present.

3) Keep mosquito repellent handy

With a few precautions, you can easily maintain a mosquito-free home. First, use insect repellent liberally, as mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are prevalent during the season. Second, ensure there is no standing water in your home, as mosquitos are born in stagnant water. Finally, keep your windows and doors closed to keep them out.

4) Avoid eating outside

Light home-cooked food eaten in moderation is ideal for the monsoon season as it is easy to digest. You should avoid eating outside food because it is exposed to an open environment. It can become a breeding ground for bacteria and germs. Thus, the chances of contracting a disease are higher every time you consume outside food.

5) Maintain a clean toilet

Use strong tile and floor soap to clean the toilet seats and floors. To keep germs at bay, disinfect the toilet bowl once a week. If you get wet in the rain, you can also bathe with a disinfectant like Dettol or Savlon.

